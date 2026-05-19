5 Power Tool Brands That Mechanics Choose Over Milwaukee
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Milwaukee is one of the most popular power tool brands in the country for a reason. Its red tools are regarded as dependable, powerful, and worth the higher price tag than other well-known toolmakers. However, auto mechanics are a picky bunch, and have been known to choose other brands over Milwaukee for a number of reasons — personal preference, investment in another battery system, ergonomics, and price difference, among others. There are several other power tool brands for those choosy technicians to pick from, and some even provide service right in the shop, where work is being done.
While hand tools are the bread and butter of a mechanic's tool box, power tools have earned their place in those large carts and boxes you see in any auto shop. Advances in battery life and power output have made power tools comparable to the pneumatic tools that automotive technicians often use in a professional environment. From cordless ratcheting wrenches to powerful impact wrenches, power tools make the work of auto repair faster and easier on the mechanics.
As a former professional automotive technician myself, I can verify that this list of brands that mechanics choose over Milwaukee is accurate, based primarily on my own extensive experience. I also referenced several internet sources and YouTube demonstrations, and I reached out to friends still in the industry to ask about their opinions on Milwaukee tools, as well as other brands.
DeWalt
The popular black-and-yellow tools from DeWalt are a common sight in homes, construction sites, and garages. DeWalt's tools are known for quality, and the brand's vast array of tools that are powered by its battery systems make purchases for the shop more alluring. DeWalt doesn't market directly to automotive technicians — in fact, its whole deal seems to be making something for everyone, DIY or professional. And while Milwaukee's highly-rated power tools are considered the best out there, direct comparison between impact wrenches with DeWalt often ends with the second brand being recognized as the best overall.
When I started wrenching, the older generation of mechanics taught me a lot about the tools of the trade, and those technicians mostly used air-powered tools because of their reliability and power, as was the style at the time. As a result, I was a staunch supporter of the pneumatic-impacts-only lifestyle until I started doing work from home and picked up a $200 DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Impact Wrench. That tool's performance and added maneuverability over an impact wrench that required an air hose made me a convert, and the DeWalt never failed me over the five years I've owned it.
With a comfortable grip, up to 800 ft-lbs of breakaway torque, and little conveniences like an LED light and belt clip, I find myself using my DeWalt impact for more than just lugnuts.
Makita
Unlike Snap-On or Matco, Makita's tools aren't always marketed at mechanics, but the brand is nonetheless very popular with them. Its power tools have long battery lives and come with features like LED lights and belt clips. This makes them perfect for the mechanic that always needs a powerful tool on hand, while also wanting something that can be stowed comfortably when swapping out the power tool with a hand tool.
While my experience with Makita power tools is limited when compared to other brands, there is one exception — the $250 Makita 18V LXT Brushless Cordless 4-Speed ⅜-inch Square Drive Impact Wrench. Mechanics say that an impact wrench is one of the best power tools in their trade, and the mechanic in the bay next to mine at my last shop job used this Makita impact on everything, from brake caliper brackets to control arms. Weighing only four pounds but producing up to 370 ft-lbs of torque, this little tool was the one I found myself borrowing more often than I'd like to admit. While it's not the best cordless impact wrench Makita makes, its six different auto-stop modes make it useful for jobs big and small, and at 5-½ inches long, it gets a lot of power into tight spaces.
Matco
You'd be surprised how popular a brand can become among mechanics just because a tool truck visits their shop. But it makes sense when you realize the benefits of instant service, payment plans, and purchases and repairs that are delivered right to your box when complete. And don't underestimate the benefits of a quick break from work to browse a truck chock-full of shiny new toys.
Matco is one of the better-known mechanic's toolmakers that are sold by a pro truck, and its tools are impressive, well regarded, and come with a good warranty. The brand is primarily known for its fancy garage tool boxes, but Matco's power tools, diagnostics, and free merch (if you've got a generous salesperson) are not to be overlooked. And given the convenience of mobile sales, it's no wonder that mechanics often choose Matco over Milwaukee.
One of Matco's most popular power tools is the relatively new $483 16V ⅜-inch Quickswitch Cordless Ratchet. This tool is surprisingly powerful and fast for a small cordless ratchet, producing 80 ft-lbs of torque and 350 RPM, making quick work of fasteners, and a forward/reverse switch mounted in the center of the tool allows for one-handed operation, useful for changing directions when you've had to maneuver the tool into a tight spot.
Hercules
Despite what many mechanics might tell you, Harbor Freight is a perfectly fine place to build out your tool collection, especially when you're first starting out and money and space are at a premium. Brand loyalty being what it is, I got a lot of grief for going into my first real wrenching job with a U.S. General Tool Cart and a bunch of colorful Pittsburgh sockets. And while it may be tough to know which Harbor Freight automotive gadgets to buy and which to skip, I'd note that the cart remains in my collection over 15 years after I purchased it. (The sockets were replaced within months, but I digress.) As an older tech once taught me, you make money with tools, not the box you store them in.
Hercules is the standout among Harbor Freight's brands with its lineup of incredibly powerful impact wrenches — tools that often put out more torque than the bigger brands — and other power tools. We compared the Hercules and Milwaukee high torque impact wrenches in the past and found that both share similar performance stats, but while the Milwaukee has a few extra features, the Hercules sells for about $100 less. It's certainly not a 1-for-1 comparison, but if you're on a budget, there's no reason to take out a second mortgage just to go with Milwaukee on every tool you buy.
The Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless ½-inch High-Torque Impact Wrench is sold for $180 at Harbor Freight as a bare tool.
Snap-On
Snap-On Tools have been around since 1920, and the brand produces tools for nearly every industry, from automotive repair to aviation — Snap-On Tools has even produced specialty equipment for NASA's space shuttles, space stations, and lunar roving vehicles. The brand's prices tend to be higher than other big names, but many techs say Snap-On Tools are worth it. Mechanics choose Snap-On tools over Milwaukee for a number of reasons, including dependability, lifetime warranties, mostly American-made products, and truck-to-toolbox service at most auto dealerships and repair shops.
Milwaukee's tools are great, and are considered high-end by most customers and professionals, but mechanics often choose Snap-On and Bluepoint (the Snap-On "value brand") over Milwaukee despite a steep difference in price and a minimal quality gap. Snap-On's tools are incredible, and are definitely worth looking into, especially if you've got a friendly and helpful local franchisee — they're just very expensive. And at the end of the day, it's tough to justify spending hundreds of dollars for one tool, especially when tests show better performance from other brands.
One of Snap-On's best-rated power tools is the 14.4V ⅜-inch MicroLithium Cordless Ratchet. Features include a full LED light ring around the head for illumination in tight spots, a trigger that's far more comfortable than the paddles most cordless ratchets (including Milwaukee's) use, and a high free speed of 275 RPM, meaning fasteners tend to come off quickly. List price for this cordless ratchet is $425 as a bare tool, and it can be purchased from Snap-On's online store or your local tool truck.
Methodology
To assemble this list of five power tool brands that mechanics choose over Milwaukee, I referenced trusted forums, surveys of mechanics from sites like Pro Tool Reviews, and rankings of select power tools from popular sites like YouTube's Project Farm. I also asked pros in the industry if they had a specific power tool brand they recommended, whether that was Milwaukee or another toolmaker.
I then compared those lists with my own years of experience as a professional automotive technician in independent and chain repair and lube shops, retail tire stores, and parts houses outside of Chicago and Denver. While holding these positions for over 15 years, I used and maintained a chest full of hand and power tools — including at least one tool from every manufacturer on this list.