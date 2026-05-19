5 Power Tool Brands That Mechanics Choose Over Milwaukee

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Milwaukee is one of the most popular power tool brands in the country for a reason. Its red tools are regarded as dependable, powerful, and worth the higher price tag than other well-known toolmakers. However, auto mechanics are a picky bunch, and have been known to choose other brands over Milwaukee for a number of reasons — personal preference, investment in another battery system, ergonomics, and price difference, among others. There are several other power tool brands for those choosy technicians to pick from, and some even provide service right in the shop, where work is being done.

While hand tools are the bread and butter of a mechanic's tool box, power tools have earned their place in those large carts and boxes you see in any auto shop. Advances in battery life and power output have made power tools comparable to the pneumatic tools that automotive technicians often use in a professional environment. From cordless ratcheting wrenches to powerful impact wrenches, power tools make the work of auto repair faster and easier on the mechanics.

As a former professional automotive technician myself, I can verify that this list of brands that mechanics choose over Milwaukee is accurate, based primarily on my own extensive experience. I also referenced several internet sources and YouTube demonstrations, and I reached out to friends still in the industry to ask about their opinions on Milwaukee tools, as well as other brands.