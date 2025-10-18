13 Of The Highest-Rated Milwaukee Power Tools You Can Buy On Amazon
It's tricky to think of much that you can't buy on Amazon — from everyday groceries to ex-rental used cars, the online retailer offers products from just about every major retail department. Within its listings, buyers can find a vast array of tools, including many popular products from big brands like Makita, DeWalt, and Milwaukee. The very best of those products are backed by thousands of positive reviews from satisfied buyers, and boast average review ratings that comfortably eclipse their rivals.
Before heading straight to the retailer's website to pick up the next bright red tool for your collection, it's worth keeping in mind that there are risks associated with buying Milwaukee products on Amazon. The biggest one is that you might unknowingly end up buying fake or refurbished tools, since Amazon itself is not an authorized Milwaukee tool seller and so all of the tools available from the retailer come from third-party sellers. The warranty of a tool might also be shortened, since the warranty is usually considered to have started on the date when the reseller first purchased the tool, rather than when it arrived on your doorstep in an Amazon box.
As long as you're aware of the risks, you can potentially get some good deals on Milwaukee tools on Amazon. If you're looking to join the many thousands of buyers who have already purchased their tools via the retailer, these top-rated products are a good place to start.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel Stubby 3/8 Inch Impact Wrench (2554-20)
Milwaukee has two cordless power tool battery ecosystems, M12 and M18. The M12 Fuel Stubby 3/8" Impact Wrench might be a part of the lighter, more compact M12 line, but that doesn't mean that it's lacking in power. It delivers up to 250 ft-lb of torque and has four drive modes for added precision, with one of those modes featuring an auto shut-off setting to prevent over-tightening. Milwaukee says that its torque figures are industry leading, and while that's tricky to independently verify, users are certainly convinced that its performance is enough to make it a worthwhile purchase.
Thousands of owners have taken to Amazon to give their feedback on the tool, and their reviews are consistently very positive. At the time of writing, the wrench has racked up over 3,700 reviews, with an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars across them. That's enough to put it comfortably among Milwaukee's top-rated tools on Amazon, although it's not the only impact wrench to achieve that accolade. The wrench is currently available for as little as $269 from several third-party Amazon sellers.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Hackzall (2719-20)
There are plenty of ways to use a Milwaukee hackzall: you could demolish old furniture, cut through branches in the yard, or cut through building materials for DIY projects. Whichever way you use it, you'll likely be happy with its performance if the Hackzall's average review scores on Amazon are anything to go by. The M18 Fuel Hackzall has racked up more than 6,100 reviews on the retailer's website, scoring an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars.
The tool is relatively lightweight considering its power, weighing a little over 4 lbs, excluding its battery. It's designed to be used one-handed and has been engineered to reduce vibration, which in turn can help reduce fatigue. At the time of writing, it's available on Amazon for a retail price of $184.80. Reviewers say that the tool is easy to use, reasonably priced, and highly capable — in short, all the things that most Milwaukee fans have come to expect from the brand's products.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel High Torque 1/2 Inch Impact Wrench with Friction Ring Kit (2767-22)
It's got a hefty price tag, but buyers are consistently impressed with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel High Torque 1/2" Impact Wrench with Friction Ring Kit. Over 1,700 buyers have reviewed the kit on Amazon, giving it an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars. The $599.99 kit includes everything that newcomers to the Milwaukee brand will need to get started, with a case, a 5Ah M18 battery, and a charger alongside the tool itself.
Milwaukee says the wrench can deliver up to 1,000 ft-lb of fastening torque and up to 1,400 ft-lb of loosening torque, with a four-speed mode selector for additional control over its power. The bolt removal mode aims to minimize the chance of bolts getting damaged by slowing down when the tool detects that the bolt is loosened. The impact wrench is also lightweight, weighing around 7 lbs without its battery. With that combination of power and ergonomics, users have crowned the tool one of the best cordless impact wrenches on the market.
Milwaukee Cordless Compact Router (2723-20)
Pit Milwaukee's and Makita's compact routers against each other, and it's the former brand's offering that comes out on top in terms of user reviews and comfort. The Milwaukee router pushes out up to 1.25 horsepower and can hit a peak of 31,000 rpm, although the variable speed dial can reduce its output to as little as 10,000 rpm to suit a wide range of jobs. It's also compatible with both Milwaukee's plunge base and its offset base, although these are sold separately.
The Cordless Compact Router is available on Amazon for a retail price of $142.99, and it's backed by scores of positive user reviews. At the time of writing, it boasts an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from over 3,900 reviews. Many of those reviews praise the tool's power and accuracy, but they do highlight some minor drawbacks. One reviewer notes that a low battery can cause the tool to rapidly shut down, while another says that the dust cover connector is slightly loose. However, overall, reviewers remain thoroughly impressed by the tool's capabilities.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel 1/4 Inch Impact Driver (2553-20)
In our comparison of major impact driver brands, Milwaukee ranked in second place behind German toolmaker Flex. The American brand offers several impact drivers in its current lineup, including the M12 Fuel 1/4" Impact Driver (2553-20). It's one of several very similar impact drivers that make an appearance here. Reviewers on Amazon are consistently won over by the tool, giving it an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from around 3,100 reviews. At the time of writing, it's available for $199.95 from a third-party seller.
According to Milwaukee, the impact driver can deliver up to 3,300 rpm. Four different modes are available: one hits a maximum of 1,300 rpm, another can reach up to 2,400 rpm, while a third hits the tool's 3,300 rpm limit. A fourth mode, the self-tapping screw mode, helps with — you guessed it — self-tapping screws.
Like Milwaukee's other power tools, the impact driver is backed by a five-year warranty. However, as noted above, the warranty will have begun on the date that the third-party seller first purchased the tool, so the remaining time period on the warranty by the time the tool is delivered to you may be considerably shorter.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Cordless Angle Grinder (2780-20)
Alongside the 2598-22 two-piece kit, the 2780-20 M18 Fuel Cordless Angle Grinder is another top-rated product that has been officially discontinued by Milwaukee. However, it's still available from resellers on Amazon for $155.00. Reviews for the tool are very positive, with over 3,200 Amazon reviewers giving it an average score of 4.8 out of five stars. Many of those reviewers highlight the tool's ability to effortlessly cut through materials, all while its portable nature makes it more convenient to use than an equivalent corded tool.
Buyers planning on using it for an extended period should ensure that they have plenty of spare, fully-charged M18 batteries on hand, since a common comment from reviewers is that the tool's battery life can be relatively short. However, they raise a few other notable complaints about the angle grinder, making it a safe bet for users looking for a workhorse — with the aforementioned warranty limitations aside, of course.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel 2-Piece Kit – 1/2 Inch Hammer Drill & 1/4 Inch Impact Driver (2598-22)
Anyone looking to add multiple Milwaukee tools to their collection can potentially save money by buying them as part of a bundle. To take one example, the top-rated Milwaukee M12 Fuel 2-Piece Kit combines two popular tools, the 2504-20 1/2" Hammer Drill & 2553-20 1/4" Impact Driver, with two batteries and a charger, then throws in a couple of belt clips and a carry bag for good measure. It's available on Amazon from $199.99, where it has earned an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from 3,300 reviews.
While that might seem like a good deal in dollar terms, it's worth keeping in mind that Milwaukee lists the kit as being discontinued on its website. That means the kit being sold on Amazon may well have been sitting around in a warehouse for a while, and so its remaining warranty period might be notably shorter. Buying from an authorized Milwaukee seller such as Home Depot or Ace Hardware eliminates these concerns, but it also means that buyers miss out on the temptingly low prices on Amazon's website.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel Stubby 3/8 Inch Impact Wrench Kit (2554-22)
The Milwaukee M12 Fuel Stubby 3/8" Impact Wrench Kit is another of the brand's most loved products on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from over 1,400 reviews. The kit retails for $230.50 and includes the impact wrench, a 2Ah battery, a 4Ah battery, a charger, and a carry case to ensure you don't lose any components on the jobsite. It's designed to fit where other impact wrenches can't, with a length of just 4.8 inches. A common sentiment among reviewers is that the tool is small yet powerful, making it a handy companion for a range of jobs.
As well as being compact, the wrench is also lightweight, clocking in at less than 6 lbs without a battery. Even so, Milwaukee says it can deliver 250 ft-lb of torque. Like other Milwaukee impact wrenches, the 2554-22 wrench features multiple operating modes, including an auto shut-off mode that helps reduce the chance of a bolt being over-fastened during reassembly.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel 3/8 Inch Extended Ratchet (2560-20)
It might not quite have the highest torque of any Milwaukee electric ratchet, but the 2560-20 ratchet comes close. It's good for a maximum of 55 ft-lb of torque, yet its thin proportions and compact head make it great for reaching into awkward spots. It's sold as a standalone tool on Amazon for a retail price of $249.99, where it's racked up plenty of positive feedback. At the time of writing, the M12 Fuel 3/8" Extended Ratchet has an average of 4.8 out of five stars from over 1,800 reviews.
It's one of more than 150 tools that runs using Milwaukee's M12 interchangeable battery system. Each M12 battery can be swapped between any tool, but the downside is that buying the batteries in the first place can be costly. If you're new to the Milwaukee M12 line and don't have a suitable battery and charger in your tool kit, you'll need to buy one separately. Buyers on Amazon can find M12 batteries for sale, but it's worth steering clear of knock-offs that look similar but may not offer the same performance or safety.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 3/8 Inch Compact Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (2854-20)
With 250 ft-lb of torque on offer, the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 3/8" Compact Impact Wrench is another powerful impact wrench that's worth considering according to reviewers. It has received over 1,700 reviews on Amazon, racking up an average score of 4.8 out of five stars across them. Around 90% of those reviews gave the tool a full five out of five stars. At the time of writing, it carries a list price of $229.00 from a third-party Amazon seller.
Its spec sheet should look familiar to anyone who already owns a Milwaukee wrench: there are four control modes, each of which offers a varying maximum rpm, as well as integrated LED worklights for optimal illumination in dimly lit areas. The tool also features Milwaukee's integrated RedLink Plus battery management system to guard against overheating or overloads. Since it's sold as a standalone tool, buyers will need to purchase a suitable M18 battery separately if they don't already have one to hand.
Milwaukee 12V Fuel 1/4 Inch Impact Driver (3453-20)
With a retail price of $78.85 on Amazon, the Milwaukee 12V Fuel 1/4" Impact Driver is one of the cheaper tools here. However, it's no less useful than its pricier stablemates. Plenty of Amazon reviewers can attest to its usefulness, giving it an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from around 1,300 reviews. Many say that it can do most of the jobs that a costlier impact driver could do, with plenty of power to tackle all kinds of tasks. Others highlight its durability and compact size.
When it comes to weight, it's difficult to beat the 3453-20 impact driver, weighing just 2 lbs. It's designed to be hung on a tool belt and taken anywhere around a jobsite, with its metal belt clip keeping it secure during transportation. Like many other Milwaukee power tools, it also features the brand's RedLink Plus system to keep it running smoothly over long periods of use.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Cordless Angle Grinder (2880-20)
It didn't earn the top spot, but Milwaukee still fared well in our comparison of every major cordless grinder brand. In that comparison, we noted that both keen DIYers and professionals will find plenty to like about the brand's angle grinder range. One of the best-rated angle grinders among Amazon reviewers is the 2880-20 M18 Fuel Cordless Angle Grinder, which is currently available for a list price of $214.95. The grinder has an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from over 1,900 reviews.
Milwaukee refers to the 2880-20 as "The next advancement in power and performance." That's a big claim, but with an 8,500 rpm motor and up to 135 cuts per charge, perhaps a justified one. The brand recommends using the grinder with M18 RedLithium High Output XC6.0 batteries for the best performance and longevity, although the tool is compatible with any M18 battery.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 1/2 Inch High Torque Impact Wrench (2967-20)
More than 1,100 reviewers have left their feedback about the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 1/2" High Torque Impact Wrench on Amazon, scoring it an average of 4.8 out of five stars at the time of writing. It's not cheap, with a retail price of $236.75, but its 1,600 ft-lb of nut-busting torque should be enough to convince most buyers that it's worth the investment. Either that, or the scores of reviewers that praise its durability. One reviewer sums the tool up as, "heavy, expensive, worth it."
The 2967-20 is a standalone tool, and therefore buyers will need to already have an appropriately beefy M18 battery to get the most out of it, or buy one separately. Milwaukee recommends its M18 RedLithium Forge XC8.0 battery as the best power source. Whichever battery you use, the tool's intelligent RedLink Plus battery management system should ensure that it's never overloaded.
How we picked these top-rated Milwaukee tools
Although Milwaukee doesn't list Amazon as an authorized tool reseller, there are plenty of third-party sellers that sell tools via the retailer. We combed through the currently available Milwaukee tools on Amazon to see which listing had generated the highest ratings from reviewers. In order to be included on this list of top picks, each product had to have received an average rating of at least 4.8 out of five stars from at least 1,000 reviews.
All listed product codes were cross-referenced against Milwaukee's website to gather further information on each tool, including whether they were still offered by Milwaukee or whether it had been discontinued. Unless mentioned above, all the listed products are still available to be bought direct from Milwaukee authorized resellers. All prices listed are retail prices, and do not account for promotions or temporary discounts. This is not intended to be a direct recommendation to buy any of the tools in this list, and anyone looking to buy their Milwaukee tools from Amazon should ensure that they are aware of the risks of doing so.