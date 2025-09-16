5 Of The Best Cordless Impact Wrenches You Can Buy In 2025, According To Users
One thing that makes cordless impact wrenches preferable to corded ones is that they bring portability and convenience, allowing you to work in any location without the hassle of finding power sockets to plug in the cord and untangle the mess before every use. These tools are your companion for tightening bolts and lugs, as well as undoing them, without breaking a sweat. Therefore, it is important that you purchase the ones that meet your work requirements. Mid-torque wrenches are ideal for DIY enthusiasts, and can be enough for simple installation and repair tasks in automotive and mechanical fields. Meanwhile, high-torque impact wrenches come in handy when you need to work on hefty vehicles, like trucks and SUVs, to deal with bigger nuts and bolts.
Today, we have a wide variety of cordless impact wrenches integrated with the latest features and technologies to make them more adaptable for work settings. The powerful motors featured inside these picks offer stunning torque and speed for heavy applications, while also having good battery life. All the impact guns we are going to discuss here have proven themselves in demanding jobs for the users and saved them a great deal of time and effort at work.
DeWalt 20V MaxCordless Impact Wrench
First on the list is the number one bestseller in the power impact wrenches category on Amazon, the DeWalt 20V Max Impact Wrench, which garnered a score of 4.8 stars from 1,935 reviewers. These stats say a lot about the product, but assessing the functionality is critical. DeWalt is one of the major cordless impact wrench brands and this is one of their most popular products, a performance powerhouse you can use for a range of heavy-duty tasks, thanks to its 1,030 ft-lbs of fastening and 1,400 ft-lbs of breakaway torque. If you work with trucks and heavier vehicles, this impact gun will be particularly useful in removing rusty and difficult lug nuts and bolts, at least according to Amazon users.
This advanced design has a precision wrench control technology, which prevents the tool from overtightening the nuts and bolts or from fastener run-off when undoing them in reverse mode. The speed can be adjusted to four different settings through the variable trigger, to a maximum of 2,300 revolutions per minute, and the rubber grip ensures your hands stay firmly in place.
Kimo Impact Wrench 1/2-Inch Cordless
Being one of its kind, the Kimo Impact Wrench features two 3.0 Ah batteries so you can keep one on charge while the other is in use. Since there are two batteries, the brand claims that their reduced wear and tear increases their lifespan by almost 150%. The brushless copper core motor fitted in the wrench can produce a maximum of 406 ft-lbs of torque and can reach up to 3,000 RPM of speed for applicability in installations, repairs, and general maintenance tasks. It's not as powerful as other impact wrenches, but it will be more than enough for casual users, with the lightweight and ergonomic design being an added plus.
Another differentiating factor is the display panel at the base that shows the current battery levels and the selected speed mode in real time. It even has LED lights that are useful for working in low-light conditions. For $69.99 you get not only the tool but seven sockets of various sizes, a 3-inch extension bar, two batteries, a charger, and a tool bag to store all of that. The sockets are supposed to be sturdy and heat-resistant to tolerate tough working conditions without breaking apart. With 4,850 global reviews, the Kimo impact wrench stands at 4.5 stars on Amazon.
Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless Ultra Torque Impact Wrench Kit
Ranked as the best Harbor Freight impact wrench, the Hercules 20V Ultra Torque Impact Wrench Kit is a practical example of performance and utility, flexing a 4.9/5 rating on the site with 99% of buyers recommending the tool. Power, durability, quality, and ease of use are the terms frequently associated with this tool by the customers. There are three speed settings to choose from, with the highest being 1,600 RPM, and you can easily switch between the power settings with the push of a button. It can deliver up to 1,500 ft-lbs of bolt breakaway torque and 1,000 ft-lbs of fastening torque. This duo of speed and torque is enough to tighten and undo some stubborn lugs and bolts.
With the Auto mode, the tool will lower the speed in both forward and reverse motions when the screws are close to achieving the desired goal in order to prevent breakage or slipping of nuts and bolts. The all-metal construction makes it strong enough to withstand rough jobsite environments, while the friction-ring anvil allows for quick changes of sockets without additional tools. You can also load the impact gun on your tool belt with the tool clip added on the base. You might be unsure about getting Hercules power tools from Harbor Freight, since most professionals resort to well-known brands. To make the decision easier, the whole kit is available for $249.99, and it includes a 20V/5 Ah battery and a multi-volt fast charger with the purchase.
Protmex Cordless Impact Wrench
When looking for an impact wrench, this product by Protmex should not be overlooked. The wrench has three speed modes, with the highest being 3,500 RPM. The kit comes with two 4.0 Ah battery packs for continued usage and enhanced battery life, and four durable sockets with different sizes to serve a variety of needs. The reverse self-stopping mechanism activates the brakes once the bolts are loose to prevent them from flying off once undone.
Those on Amazon appreciate it for its efficiency in removing rusty and corroded lugs and bolts, made possible by the 900 ft-lbs of torque delivery. Buyers have been using the impact gun in professional settings and have lauded its performance for removing huge bolts, too. In addition, the low-noise operation further makes it worth the money, at $99.99. The Protmex Impact Wrench received 1,024 reviews on Amazon, 80% of which gave it 5-star, for an average of 4.5 on Amazon and 4.6 on Walmart.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel High Torque Impact Wrench
This is a high-torque impact wrench with a rubber grip that is easy on your hands during prolonged work hours. The Milwaukee High Torque Impact Wrench from the M18 tool family gives you 1,000 ft-lbs of fastening torque and 1,400 ft-lbs of nut-busting torque to work with rigid nuts and bolts. The purchase of this wrench brings added productivity and saves a lot of work time thanks to its speed of 1,750 RPM. Plus, the bolt removal mode slows down the gun to 750 RPM once the bolt comes loose, so it doesn't fly past you.
Amazon users are all praise about the tool's torque, mentioning that there's barely a bolt that this mighty impact gun cannot handle. The battery life received good reviews, even though the tool becomes a bit heavier (six pounds) with the integration of a large battery. Still, Milwaukee's impact wrench is rated at 4.7 stars on Amazon and 4.8 on Milwaukee's official product page, where it has a recommendation score of 94%. It can be bought on Amazon for $269; a bit pricier than the rest, but the performance is worth the price.
Methodology
When deciding which impact wrenches to include here, we considered a few critical areas that could not be compromised. For instance, all the products here have an overall score of 4.5 stars or higher on Amazon, with at least 70% of the reviews being 5-star ratings. We looked for any recurring problem in the reviews and excluded products with particularly common issues.
The price was another core factor when selecting a tool for this article. To avoid comparing very different products, we only selected impact wrenches sold for less than $300. We also glimpsed at other online stores, like the various companies' official product pages and Walmart, to make sure the Amazon store pages we linked to were competitively priced.