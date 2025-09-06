This Is The Best Harbor Freight Impact Wrench, According To Users

Harbor Freight markets its lineup of Hercules power tools as "professional-quality. While questioning if Harbor Freight's Hercules power tools are any good can be the subject of Ford-vs.-Chevrolet-level debates, there's no doubt that the Hercules Ultra Torque is the best Harbor Freight impact wrench. The bigger question might be is the Bauer High-Torque impact wrench is worthy of your home garage?

The ¾-inch Hercules Ultra Torque is the most powerful impact wrench from Harbor Freight with 1,650 pound-feet of breakaway torque. For comparison, the ½-inch Ultra Torque offers breakaway torque 1,500 lb-ft, and the Bauer High-Torque ½-inch impact offers a respectable 1,000 lb-ft.

One Redditor claims the compact ½-inch Hercules impact, equipped with an 8Ah battery, worked for their 450 lb-ft-torque track bar fasteners, twice. All About the Build put together a comparison chart between the various Bauer and Hercules impact wrenches and the only advantage the Bauer tool has is its lower price.

When trying to decide which Harbor Freight impact wrench is the best choice for your toolbox, you'll need to think about what your needs are. Any of the three impacts listed here provide more than enough torque to over-tighten nearly any threaded assembly in the automotive world. Perhaps if you find yourself working on heavy-equipment you'll need the most powerful impact wrench available.