How Does Harbor Freight's New High-Torque Impact Wrench Compare To Milwaukee?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Harbor Freight is far more than a run-of-the-mill hardware store. The chain has plenty of exclusive items for sale, with multiple power tool brands that are actually owned by Harbor Freight. One of these is Hercules, which specializes in power tools, batteries, and jobsite essentials. It's always making additions to its lineup, too, as evidenced by the new Hercules 20-volt brushless and cordless high-torque impact wrench. Given its affordable price, one has to wonder how it stacks up against a near-equivalent tool from power tool giant Milwaukee.

There is some overlap between the Hercules and its closest Milwaukee rival, the M18 Fuel brushless and cordless high-torque impact wrench. These include the presence of an LED light, variable speeds, and included tethering rings. But there are more differences than similarities. First and foremost is price: Hercules' impact wrench retails for $229.99, while Milwaukee's costs $429.00. Hercules' model requires an 18-volt battery, while Milwaukee's needs a 20-volt unit. Milwaukee's impact driver is lighter at 5.85 pounds compared to Hercules' 6.75 pounds, and also comes with One-Key compatibility for tool tracking and jobsite inventory cataloguing.

Expanding on this tool comparison, it's important to look at how these two impact wrenches perform on the job. Here's what users can expect from both the Hercules and Milwaukee impact wrenches.