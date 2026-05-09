8 Automotive Gadgets To Buy From Harbor Freight (And 4 To Skip)

Harbor Freight is a wonderland of tools and gadgets, and the fact that most of the products sold at this hardware warehouse are fairly affordable makes taking the occasional risk on a unique product an easier pill to swallow. When I started my career as a professional automotive technician, the first thing I did was get a tool chest from Harbor Freight, along with a handful of tools. There were some missteps — neither the impact wrench nor the impact hammer I purchased lasted more than a month — but several of those tools lasted longer than I expected.

Harbor Freight's offerings include everything from affordable hand tools from brands like Pittsburgh to high-end products available online or in store. Purchasing decisions can quickly get overwhelming, but SlashGear is here to help with some automotive gadget recommendations as well as a few products to avoid. As a former professional mechanic, I was more than willing to take a few field trips to my local Harbor Freight to assemble this list, comparing products on the shelves against many I've used or purchased in the past. Hopefully, you'll find the info you need to make an informed pick.