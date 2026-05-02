5 Handy Pittsburgh Tools You Can Get At Harbor Freight For Under $25

Building out a toolbox can seriously strain your wallet. That's why it's a good idea to find deals where you can, keeping costs down and ensuring the best bang for your buck. There are plenty of tools you can get away with buying cheaply, and Harbor Freight is a great place to shop for these products. The chain has numerous budget-friendly products to consider, including those from its Pittsburgh brand, which offers everything from multi-use hand tools to more specialized automotive pieces.

Pittsburgh has a lot of products to sift through, and a fair amount of them are big, bulky, and relatively expensive, ranging from heavy-duty car jacks to engine stands to a full-on motorcycle lift. However, there are smaller, more affordable items that will still be of use in a home or professional workshop, and it's entirely possible to spend $25 or less and get a handy Pittsburgh tool (or even a kit) that's every bit as useful as it is cost-effective. Here are some ultra-affordable Pittsburgh tools that are good to have around and have left a positive impression on the customers who decided to give them a go.