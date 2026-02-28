12 Hand Tools That Keep Home Repairs Super Simple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every home repairer can benefit from a broad range of equipment. Many power tools underpin the capabilities of a homeowner looking to perform their own fixes, but having a solid collection of simple hand tools is equally important. Screwdrivers, wrenches, cutting tools, and more offer far better precision when handling delicate tasks. Hand turning a fastener on a toilet seat or the nut of a radiator, for instance, lowers the chances of accidentally cracking the material, which can happen as a result of the unchecked torque produced by a power tool.

Hand tools are often less expensive than their powered equivalents, too. This makes them a great starting place for younger or less experienced renovators who are just setting out on their home repair voyage. Growing a tool collection to support your needs is a lifelong project, and starting with strong foundation offers long-lasting versatility.

Many hand tools also provide niche functionality. Measurement equipment and pulling tools, for instance, don't always have a direct powered equivalent. Each of the tool types on this list have helped me personally fix issues around the house and can minimize the hurdles you face as you work through a problem under the sink, in the garage, or anywhere else.