12 Hand Tools That Keep Home Repairs Super Simple
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Every home repairer can benefit from a broad range of equipment. Many power tools underpin the capabilities of a homeowner looking to perform their own fixes, but having a solid collection of simple hand tools is equally important. Screwdrivers, wrenches, cutting tools, and more offer far better precision when handling delicate tasks. Hand turning a fastener on a toilet seat or the nut of a radiator, for instance, lowers the chances of accidentally cracking the material, which can happen as a result of the unchecked torque produced by a power tool.
Hand tools are often less expensive than their powered equivalents, too. This makes them a great starting place for younger or less experienced renovators who are just setting out on their home repair voyage. Growing a tool collection to support your needs is a lifelong project, and starting with strong foundation offers long-lasting versatility.
Many hand tools also provide niche functionality. Measurement equipment and pulling tools, for instance, don't always have a direct powered equivalent. Each of the tool types on this list have helped me personally fix issues around the house and can minimize the hurdles you face as you work through a problem under the sink, in the garage, or anywhere else.
Multibit screwdriver
A multibit screwdriver offers significant flexibility that can make numerous jobs easier. Whether you're building flat pack furniture or repairing a leak under the sink, the need to swap between different driving tools is frequently an element that's front and center in the process. The multibit screwdriver provides an opportunity to quickly change out bits for compatibility across virtually all tasks you might encounter. There are some common features that make for an excellent multibit screwdriver, including onboard storage for extra bits, a ratchet function in the handle, and perhaps even a telescoping bit holder segment for extended reach. Thus, the multibit screwdriver can often replace entire collections of expensive and sprawling screwdriving tools. Instead of having to comb through a toolbox to find the right handheld screwdrivers for the job, a multibit driver gives you everything you need in a single tool.
As far as an example, the Craftsman 26-piece set is available from both Amazon and Lowe's for $17. It's backed by Craftsman's lifetime warranty covering the brand's hand tools. The Amazon listing features 7,409 reviews with a 4.6 star average rating; at Lowe's, it has a 4.4 star average from 413 buyers. The set comes with a magnetic pickup tool and a carrying case with a ratcheting head.
Hammer tacker or stapler
Stapling is an underrated capability that's easy to overlook. A stapler built for the jobsite allows you to tackle upholstery and provides a fastening option for fabrics of all types. This is an essential tool for doing insulation work and it can help keep tarp-type material in place, whether it's being used as an underlay solution or if it's being set over other material. These tools can also be useful for fastening liner material into drawers as well as in garden planters for use outside; the versatility of a stapler is virtually endless.
Two specific layouts should be on the radar of a home renovator looking to bring one of these kinds of tools into their collection. The basic heavy duty stapler is a common sight in this arena, and there's nothing inherently wrong with this tool. However, a hammer tacker acts as an important upgrade that can make your fastening tasks faster and deliver staples to a workpiece with less effort.
Arrow's HT50 hammer tacker is a solid choice. It's available from Amazon for $37 and has a 4.6 star average rating across 1,476 buyers. The tacker has been heat treated for supreme durability and offers compatibility with staples ranging from 5/16-inch to ½-inch sizes. For a solid stapler option instead, the $27 WorkPro staple gun can also be found at Amazon, featuring a 4.5 star rating from 6,696 buyers. It also works with pin and brad nails, providing wide functionality.
Box level
Many different kinds of leveling gear can be found at both online and your local big box store. Laser levels can make quick work of numerous indoor installation tasks, and these tools have certainly carved out of place for themselves in the modern renovator's kit. However, there's no denying the staying power and value of a basic handheld box level.
Physical levels that are roughly a yard in length are far easier to store than the truly extreme options you'll find on the market. They also offer better versatility across installation and layout tasks than shorter torpedo levels and other similar tools. These box levels will allow you to hang up large and small items alike, and they can also be important solutions for larger jobs like finishing a basement, where adding a stud wall may be required. This is a solid Jack-of-all-trades leveling tool that sits right in the middle of functionality and maneuverability.
A good collection of spirit levels is the best option for a renovator lacking the basics. The WorkPro 3-piece set features a 12, 20, and 40-inch level with a carrying case. The trio features 45, 90, and 180-degree vials in an aluminum alloy construction. The pack has been rated 4.6 stars overall from 460 Amazon buyers and it sells for $46.
Wrench extender
A wrench extender might not be something you call upon very often. Most homeowners will have a few turning tools, and the typical home improvement task doesn't require extreme torque to get a fastener moving. But every once in a while you'll come up against a seemingly immovable object. Seized bolts are a good example, since these can sometimes be extremely difficult to shift out of their position when subjected to the elements throughout numerous seasonal changes.
The wrench extender is the answer to this problem. A a hardened metal bar that slips over the back end of your wrench in order to provide a longer lever arm on the fastener, this tool produces significantly more torque in the process, akin to a breaker bar for use with sockets. It make a real difference when turning tools just don't have the heft required to get the job done. Ideally, you'll never have to call upon your wrench extender, but having one in your back pocket will undoubtedly save you from an extra trip to home improvement store when the need inevitably arises.
A good option is the Capri Tools 15-Inch Wrench Extender. It's made of chrome vanadium steel for high durability and features a brilliant polish finish. The tool fits snugly on the back end of a wrench for a firm grasp that allows for confident turning with substantially more force. It's available from Amazon for $32 and has a 4.8 star rating from 182 buyers.
One-handed bar clamps
Bar clamps are a simple solution for gripping workpieces within the universe of clamping tools. These devices feature numerous, specific layouts, but they generally include a ratcheting trigger action that slowly closes the jaws and a release lever to allow you to remove the clamp easily when necessary. One-handed tools in this realm are particularly valuable for home improvers. This simplifies the process and allows you to keep a grip on a workpiece while introducing the clamp at the same time. Home improvers don't always have the luxury of a helper, so one handed bar clamps are exceedingly valuable especially when tackling a job on your own.
The Irwin Quik-Grip 4-pack is an option that more than 23,000 buyers at Amazon have rated with a 4.7 star average. While the brand might not have the name recognition of Craftsman or Milwaukee, Irwin is among the best hand tool brands thanks to its potent blend of quality and cost effectiveness. The 4-pack of 6-inch clamps is available for $25, driving home this value.
A utility knife
The utility knife is something that sits in the top drawer of many toolboxes, coming out to support just about every project its owner takes on. Across the range of jobs you might encounter when tackling home repairs, there's often the need to cut into boxes or bags, or remove zip ties from materials. The utility knife is the fastest and simplest solution for handling these kinds of tasks. It's not going to feature as a primary go-getter for the bulk of your work, but without this simple solution in your back pocket you'll end up fighting with numerous materials and packaging components that would otherwise be nonfactors in your workflow.
For this reason, the utility knife is an absolute toolbox essential. To make things more interesting, many brands have created knives that integrate additional features beyond just the cutting implement, offering something like a mini-multitool. These kinds of solutions can be a fix for other needs when something like a screwdriver isn't within reach.
Milwaukee's Fastback knives are a common choice here. The tool is available from Amazon for $19 and features six integrated functions including a bit holder and screwdrivers. It's been rated by 1,781 reviewers there with a 4.8 star average rating. It can also be found at Home Depot for $22 where it features a 4.4 star average from 1,784 buyers.
Lifting jacks
Lifting jacks are routinely used to support the installation of cabinets. For DIY renovators seeking to install their own custom built solutions, this primary feature may come into play. However, lifting jacks can still play a pivotal role, even if you never have any plans for building or installing cabinet shelves.
It's common to need to keep a workpiece elevated to a specific height for installation across many different jobs. Lifting jacks allow you carefully raise even heavy items to fit your specifications. This can be great for installing floating shelves or other decorative items on a wall, or as a means to help create temporary access underneath something like bed frame when performing in-depth carpet cleaning tasks.
While it's yet another of those ever-growing number of oddly-named Amazon brands, AIOYEAN offers a 2-pack of cabinet jacks at Amazon for a coupon price of $32. It features a 4.3 star average rating from 221 buyers. The jacks offer a 78-pound capacity each with a maximum lifting height of 23.5 inches. They also utilize extra-large non-slip pads measuring 4.8 by 5.2 inches.
'Cat's paw' nail puller and prybar
The "cat's paw" is a specialized pry bar that does many of the tasks you'll use other tools to accomplish, but it can often do them better. An improved solution for pulling nails over your standard claw hammer, the tool is a good option for small lifting and material removal tasks, too. This is not a demolition bar; it can't stand up to the same level of abuse as one that's much longer (and specifically, heavier). However, thanks to its significantly smaller size, this pry bar makes for a far more nuanced option when sheer ripping power isn't required.
This can be a useful element in instances such as automotive repair where enclosed spaces make access more difficult and a heightened level of delicate pulling is required. The same can be said when it comes to the removal of things like baseboards. These tools tend to feature multiple prying heads with angled construction integrated into their layout, offering a few different options for removing material.
Estwing's 9-inch cat's paw prybar is a good example of one of these tools. It's available for either $15 at Amazon or $17 at Lowe's. It has a 4.6 star average rating at Amazon with 4,807 reviews and a 4.8 star average across 291 reviews at Lowe's. It features a thin claw with a precise grip that can handle both embedded and headless nails.
Setup blocks
While they didn't make our list of underrated home improvement tools that frequently get overlooked, setup blocks definitely deserve a mention here. This humble accessory isn't a solution that's going to make big impact directly on your cutting or fastening tasks, but what it does offer is the ability to create greater precision in your work across a range of smaller jobs.
For example, when setting a fence on table saw, using a setup block to get your distance exactly right allows for a single process to lock in the fence location, all without relying on a ruler or tape measure. It also removes any doubt or double checking requirements that might otherwise come into play. This means using one of these blocks is a simple way to make setup tasks instantly faster and significantly more precise. Additionally, setup blocks help with smaller cutting requirements, providing a known measurement that can help you make quick comparisons rather than breaking out more in-depth tools to mark a line on your workpiece.
The EANOSIC 15-piece setup block set comes with a case and offers a precision aluminum build across the collection. The set ranges from 1/16 of an inch up to a ¾-inch block, and it includes a 1-2-3 block as well. The set is available from Amazon for $36 and has a 4.8 star average rating from 2,318 reviewers.
Self-adjusting wire stripper
One common mistake that home improvers make is not using the right tools for electrical tasks. Most DIY enthusiasts will have things like side cutting pliers and needle nose pliers in their collection; these can perform some basic electrical wiring solutions, but they're not necessarily ideal. You certainly can strip the outer sheath off a wire with a tool that's not specifically built to handle that task, but using side cutters or similar tools you run the risk of nicking the wire itself and creating a dangerous installation or one that isn't as efficient as it should be.
Fortunately, there is a tool that's purpose-built for this task, and it's probably the easiest wiring tool you can use: The self-adjusting wire stripper features two jaws that clamp down on a wire and then rip the outer sheath apart in a smooth levering action. All you have to do is stick the wire into the tool's cutting zone and strippers do the rest as you grip down on its handles. Wire strippers make life significantly easier and should be a part of the toolkit for anyone handling electrical repair tasks.
Irwin's solution features a 4.5 star average rating from 17,844 buyers at Amazon. It's listed for $25 and features the ability to strip wires ranging from 10 gauge to 24 gauge. It can also crimp wires sized between 10 gauge and 22 gauge and utilizes an adjustable stopper for greater precision.
'Helping hand' tools
"Helping hand" solutions are common accessories for delicate tasks like soldering. They sometimes include small clip-style grips in order hold circuit boards or any other small parts that you may be working on. Yet they don't have to be small scale solutions exclusively; larger gripping tools that feature the same kind of basic layout can make a big difference in other tasks you find yourself up against.
Essentially, a helping hand tool provides a third arm that delivers additional work holding capabilities and allows you to easily position whatever it is you're working on so you can access it from different angles. For those working alone, the use of a helping hand is almost non-negotiable; it allows for greater flexibility across the entirety of your project and the workspace you're operating within.
One versatile option is the Fstop Labs 2-pack, featuring magnetic bases and an alligator clip at the end of the gooseneck arm. It's available from Amazon for $15 and has earned a 4.6 star average rating across 1,022 buyers. The pair makes for an ideal gripping solution in workshop settings and in automotive repair. The magnetic base provides significant range and the clamps offer 360-degree rotational capability.
Hand impact driver
A powered impact driver isn't always the right tool for the job, as they may not be well suited to handling plenty of fastening or removal tasks in tight, recessed spaces. These power tools frequently utilize a stubby head design that's great for getting at fasteners from awkward angles, but they tend to lack the reach required in some demanding circumstances.
This is where a hand impact driver comes into its own. This tool allows for extended reach out in front of the tool, and it provides more nuanced control over the power output because you're relying on hand striking power rather than the raw output of a power tool. For those who've never used one before, the hand impact driver is basically a screwdriver that you strike with a hammer to deliver rotational force. It's a surprisingly valuable addition to the toolbox; even better, it doesn't have to break the bank or come as a fancy option.
The Craftsman ⅜-inch hand impact driver set is a good example. It comes with five bits and creates up to 200 ft.-lbs. of torque. It can drive sockets as well, offering plenty of flexibility for repairers. The tool is available from Amazon for $28 and features a 4.7 star average rating with 3,272 reviews. It's also listed at Ace Hardware for $23 (with no reviews) and Lowe's for $28 with a 4.8 star average from 123 buyers.
Methodology
These are all tools I've used personally in home improvement or repair projects, though not necessarily the exact brand provided as an example. While I don't have specific experience with the products listed, they were selected as viable options for anyone seeking a durable, quality performer based on their buyer reviews and feedback. Each one of these hand tool exemplars has been rated by at least 100 previous buyers, earning them an average user rating of at least 4.3 stars.