Woodworking Clamps: A Complete Guide To Each Type (And What They're Used For)

These days, the craft of woodworking is more accessible than ever. Cutting joinery elements can be made simple with all manner of power and hand tools specially designed for woodworking, and purpose-built jigs can making getting precise, repeatable cuts on many wood varieties possible without too much specialized equipment. There are certainly a cadre of traditionalists out there, but no matter where you fall on the spectrum, woodworking as a craft offers an open mind and a welcoming hand. And if you want your early career woodworking projects to extend beyond a first workbench and an abundance of boxes, there are also a great many YouTube channels online today focusing on woodworking as an art form. These creators — both in the physical and digital sense — demystify the craft, making it more accessible to anyone who might be fostering a passion for making things.

Experienced builders and new arrivals alike might entertain just a bit of curiosity surrounding some of the gear these YouTubers bring out during their projects, though — sometimes it can get a bit excessive. The clamps, in particular, often come in a volume and variety that can get overwhelming. If you find yourself confused by the wealth of unique designs, you're not alone. Clamps come in a wide range of styles, each aimed at delivering precise gripping power in specific ways. This guide will help make sense of the different types available, as well as the use case for each one.