10 High-End Tools & Equipment You Can Find At Harbor Freight

Harbor Freight is known as the go-to hardware store for anyone looking for affordable, yet high-quality hand tools, power tools, equipment, storage solutions, and more. Because of this reputation, it might not be the first place you think of when you're shopping for high-end tools and equipment. That said, it only takes a short time perusing the online store to see just how many premium products the hardware store has to offer, with some items soaring well over $1,000.

If you're familiar with hardware stores, you might recognize some of the tool brands owned by Harbor Freight. These brands mostly offer decent products, but they're certainly not created equally. Some brands, like Chicago Electric, are generally best avoided, even if they're quite cheap to begin with. Meanwhile, other brands are regarded extremely well, even among service professionals, like Hercules and Icon. It's from these well-respected brands that we found 10 high-end tools, equipment, and other gear worth buying at Harbor Freight.