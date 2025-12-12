This Harbor Freight Miter Saw Looks A Lot Like DeWalt's, But For Much Cheaper
If you've been eyeing one of DeWalt's miter saws but can't bring yourself to add it to your cart because of that steep price tag, you might want to check out this new 12-inch sliding compound miter saw from Harbor Freight's own Hercules line. It's so similar to DeWalt's most popular pro-grade model, the DWS780, that they even point it out in the product description.
The Hercules 12 in Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw lists at $349.99, while DeWalt's version typically retails around $649. (That said, it's currently discounted to $499 on Home Depot's site. Still, that's $150 in savings with the Hercules version.) These price differences aside, is Harbor Freight's model really in line with the cutting capacity, accuracy, and durability of DeWalt's version?
Sure, both saws give you pretty similar crosscut capacities, dual-bevel functionality, and 15-amp motors for those especially heavy-duty cuts, but how do their specs compare beyond that? Let's take a look at how the Hercules's 4100-RPM motor, stainless-steel miter detent plate with 10 positive stops, and precision LED shadow guide system truly compare to DeWalt's more expensive unit.
Comparing performance specs for the Hercules and DeWalt miter saws
Where these two really overlap is in cutting capacity. For your money, both the Hercules HE74 and the DeWalt DWS780 give you a 14-inch crosscut capacity at 90 degrees. (That's along with 7-1/2 inches of nested crown support and 6-3/4-inch vertical baseboard capacity.) For trim carpenters and framers, those numbers are practically identical.
The bevel ranges are also pretty evenly matched: both saws tilt left or right to 45 degrees, and each miter 60 degrees to the right and 50 degrees to the left. The Hercules model includes a miter detent override system for fine adjustments, while DeWalt's version uses a cam-lock miter handle and machined base fence system to maintain accuracy. Even small conveniences, such as tall sliding fences and oversized bevel scales, are present on both units. Both also use an LED laser shadow guide for more precise cutting.
Of course, despite the similarities, there are some notable differences in performance: DeWalt's has a super-efficient dust collection system that captures more than 75 percent of debris, while Harbor Freight's only includes a standard dust bag with no specific claims about such high efficiency. Motor speed is another big thing: The Hercules runs at 4100 RPM, while the DeWalt runs at 3800 RPM.
Who has the better miter saw, Harbor Freight or DeWalt?
DeWalt might be the more iconic brand name with the more efficient dust collection system, but it's also heavier, has fewer RPMs, and comes at a much higher price point. In the end, the Hercules 12-inch Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw is a very worthy competitor... and not just because it's only $349.00. It's one of the best Hercules power tools sold at Harbor Freight, period.
It also shares many of the same specifications as DeWalt's DWS780, from crosscut capacity to bevel and miter ranges to overall power. For buyers strictly comparing numbers, the two look so strikingly similar on paper that we wouldn't blame you for opting for the cheaper version in a pinch. Perhaps the customer reviews speak for themselves: Harbor Freight's version sits at a 4.9 out of 5 on the store's site based on 3,530 reviews, while DeWalt's has a slightly lower 4.7 out of 5 based on 1,242 ratings on Home Depot's site.