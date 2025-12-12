This Harbor Freight Miter Saw Looks A Lot Like DeWalt's, But For Much Cheaper

If you've been eyeing one of DeWalt's miter saws but can't bring yourself to add it to your cart because of that steep price tag, you might want to check out this new 12-inch sliding compound miter saw from Harbor Freight's own Hercules line. It's so similar to DeWalt's most popular pro-grade model, the DWS780, that they even point it out in the product description.

The Hercules 12 in Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw lists at $349.99, while DeWalt's version typically retails around $649. (That said, it's currently discounted to $499 on Home Depot's site. Still, that's $150 in savings with the Hercules version.) These price differences aside, is Harbor Freight's model really in line with the cutting capacity, accuracy, and durability of DeWalt's version?

Sure, both saws give you pretty similar crosscut capacities, dual-bevel functionality, and 15-amp motors for those especially heavy-duty cuts, but how do their specs compare beyond that? Let's take a look at how the Hercules's 4100-RPM motor, stainless-steel miter detent plate with 10 positive stops, and precision LED shadow guide system truly compare to DeWalt's more expensive unit.