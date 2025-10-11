Do DeWalt Miter Saws Come With A Laser Guide?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Using a miter saw to cut lumber down to size can be a delicate task, requiring careful positioning to ensure your cuts are even. This is why some miter saws come with some manner of built-in guidance accessory, such as a laser guide that projects down onto your workspace. The DeWalt brand manufactures quite a few miter saws of its own, and also dabbles with lasers for its other tools like DeWalt's laser level. Unlike the saws produced by other brands like Makita, though, DeWalt's saws don't opt for the laser light approach.

While you won't find any laser guides on DeWalt miter saws, that doesn't mean the tools leave you to figure out placements and cuts all on your own. DeWalt has its own light-based guidance system that works with a similar, yet distinct principle. Rather than beaming a light straight onto your current project, DeWalt's Cutline crosscut positioning system (XPS) uses the absence of light to create a guidance shadow. This is why users frequently refer to this feature as the "shadow line."