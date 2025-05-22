DeWalt DWS779 Vs. DWS780: What's The Difference Between These Miter Saws?

The DWS779 and DWS780 are two of DeWalt's most popular miter saws. Both are great tools for woodworking, both are 12-inch dual-bevel sliding compound miter saws, and both look almost identical. Same motor, same blade size, and same cutting capacity — but there are a few subtle differences.

Both the DWS779 and DWS780 come with a 15-amp motor with 3,800 RPM (more than enough muscle for heavy-duty carpentry jobs). Their 12-inch carbide blades and dual-bevel features offer really great cuts: both can cut 2x16 dimensional lumber at 90 degrees and 2x12 lumber at 45 degrees, with bevel ranges of 60 degrees to the right and 50 to the left. They also come with a stainless steel miter detent plate with 10 positive stops. (Nice, right?)

However, the main thing that sets the DWS780 apart from the other model? Its XPS crosscut positioning system. This LED-powered guide casts a shadow of the blade onto your material, clearly marking the exact cutline without requiring any calibration. By comparison, the DWS779 only uses a traditional laser guide (which can be harder to see in bright conditions and less precise, especially when cutting difficult angles).

