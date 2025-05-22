DeWalt DWS779 Vs. DWS780: What's The Difference Between These Miter Saws?
The DWS779 and DWS780 are two of DeWalt's most popular miter saws. Both are great tools for woodworking, both are 12-inch dual-bevel sliding compound miter saws, and both look almost identical. Same motor, same blade size, and same cutting capacity — but there are a few subtle differences.
Both the DWS779 and DWS780 come with a 15-amp motor with 3,800 RPM (more than enough muscle for heavy-duty carpentry jobs). Their 12-inch carbide blades and dual-bevel features offer really great cuts: both can cut 2x16 dimensional lumber at 90 degrees and 2x12 lumber at 45 degrees, with bevel ranges of 60 degrees to the right and 50 to the left. They also come with a stainless steel miter detent plate with 10 positive stops. (Nice, right?)
However, the main thing that sets the DWS780 apart from the other model? Its XPS crosscut positioning system. This LED-powered guide casts a shadow of the blade onto your material, clearly marking the exact cutline without requiring any calibration. By comparison, the DWS779 only uses a traditional laser guide (which can be harder to see in bright conditions and less precise, especially when cutting difficult angles).
How efficiency and weight factor into the miter saw equation
While both models are made from stainless steel and aluminum, there is a notable difference in weight between the DWS779 and DWS780. The DWS779 weighs around 70 pounds, while the DWS780 comes in at a much lighter 56 pounds. That 14-pound difference may not seem drastic at first glance, but it really has a major impact on portability — especially for contractors or DIYers who need to move the saw often. Naturally, its lighter weight means the DWS780 is easier to transport and less heavy to handle.
The DWS780 also gives you a greater bevel capacity: 60 degrees, or 15 degrees more than the DWS779. What's more, the blade included with the DWS780 has almost twice as many teeth as the one that comes with the DWS779 — that's 60 teeth for the former and 32 teeth for the latter.
Both saws also come with helpful accessories, including a material clamp, dust bag, and carrying handle. Both share a powerful dust collection system, too. Whether it's the DWS779 or the DWS780, the saw can capture up to 75% of dust. This'll really come in handy if you're working in a small space with bad ventilation (or just want to cut down on post-project cleanup time).
Which is better: the DWS779 or the DWS780?
The most decisive factor of all? Price. The DWS779 typically retails around $399, while the DWS780 is priced closer to $600. That's significantly more expensive — $200 more, to be exact. This price bump is mainly due to the XPS cutline indicator and other minor upgrades. If you're looking for a saw to go with other DeWalt tools under $200, you may be looking at the lower-cost option.
Which one should you buy? If you're a budget-conscious DIYer who still wants high performance and dependable accuracy, the DWS779 offers great value without sacrificing essential functionality. However, if you're a professional contractor or craftsman who needs precise alignment for every cut and prefers a lighter, more efficient machine, the DWS780 more than justifies its higher cost with its more convenient and higher-performing features. In the end, both the DWS779 and DWS780 are excellent miter saws with DeWalt's three-year limited warranty. One's just a lot cheaper with a few more special features than the other.