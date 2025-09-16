What's The Most Expensive Item Harbor Freight Sells?

As one of the leading hardware store chains, Harbor Freight offers a remarkably diverse selection. From hand tools to power tools to tools and appliances intended for specialty projects, the store and its ever-expanding catalogue have something for everyone. With that said, shopping at Harbor Freight can get expensive. While there are multiple ways to save money when shopping at Harbor Freight, some items will still prove less than budget-friendly even with coupons, sales, and the like — none more so than the most expensive items currently sold through the chain.

While there are loads of expensive finds at Harbor Freight, ranging from hundreds to over $1,000, two stand out as the priciest. The Central Machinery 8-horsepower towable backhoe, exclusive to the Harbor Freight website, comes with a price tag of $2,999.99. For that price, you get a 660-pound lifting capacity, a 301cc Predator engine within, and more. It's equaled by the in-store exclusive Icon 73 by 25-inch professional roll cab. It boasts a rust-resistant finish, a drawer dedicated to power tool battery charging, and modularity to best fit your needs. This piece can be purchased in several different colors to boot.

It should be said that these are Harbor Freight's most expensive items. However, using a customization tool, technically, another product can surpass them and then some.