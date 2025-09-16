What's The Most Expensive Item Harbor Freight Sells?
As one of the leading hardware store chains, Harbor Freight offers a remarkably diverse selection. From hand tools to power tools to tools and appliances intended for specialty projects, the store and its ever-expanding catalogue have something for everyone. With that said, shopping at Harbor Freight can get expensive. While there are multiple ways to save money when shopping at Harbor Freight, some items will still prove less than budget-friendly even with coupons, sales, and the like — none more so than the most expensive items currently sold through the chain.
While there are loads of expensive finds at Harbor Freight, ranging from hundreds to over $1,000, two stand out as the priciest. The Central Machinery 8-horsepower towable backhoe, exclusive to the Harbor Freight website, comes with a price tag of $2,999.99. For that price, you get a 660-pound lifting capacity, a 301cc Predator engine within, and more. It's equaled by the in-store exclusive Icon 73 by 25-inch professional roll cab. It boasts a rust-resistant finish, a drawer dedicated to power tool battery charging, and modularity to best fit your needs. This piece can be purchased in several different colors to boot.
It should be said that these are Harbor Freight's most expensive items. However, using a customization tool, technically, another product can surpass them and then some.
Technically, you can go even pricier on a single item through Harbor Freight
Whether it's spent on a massive toolbox or a towable backhoe, $3,000 is a lot of money to spend on a single Harbor Freight item. Still it's not actually the most you can spend on just one product at the store. As it turns out, the Icon toolbox can be expanded upon using the Harbor Freight configurator tool. This allows for some degree of customization for those who want or need more storage space, rendering the individualized toolbox in 3D so one can get a good idea of what they're buying. Naturally, adding pieces to the already $3,000 toolbox will lead to seriously inflated costs.
First and foremost are the top add-ons, with the work center and top chest bringing the cost to $4,297 and $4,798, respectively. An end cab on the left or right side alone brings the total to $3,898, while a locker on the left or right side brings it to $4,398. Some configurations also open the possibility of overhead add-ons, with the most expensive choices bringing a $1,148 increase. Adding a stainless steel top increases the cost to $3,298, with the key lock system marking the smallest price jump, bringing the overall price to $3,033. If one were to select all of the most expensive options, the final bill would come to more than $8,000 — more than the backhoe and standard toolbox combined.
Even though Harbor Freight discontinued its 20% off coupon, you can get all kinds of stuff there without breaking the bank. Evidently, Icon tool boxes and towable backhoes aren't included among these cheaper finds.