11 Ways To Save Money When Shopping At Harbor Freight

Most people are going to need tools at least once in their life. Maybe they want to do a little DIY, or perhaps they need some stuff to get a burgeoning business going. Regardless of the "whys," the "wheres" and "hows" are a much bigger concern — specifically, where they will buy tools and how much will it cost. Some people swear by Home Depot, and to be fair, the store has quite a few sturdy tools you can buy for under $10, but Harbor Freight is another great option. For those who have never heard of Harbor Freight, it is a chain of tool and equipment retailers dotted throughout the contiguous U.S. minus the District of Columbia.

Harbor Freight primarily sells in-house brands, all of which are the result of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) production. While you won't find any DeWalt, Ryobi, or Black & Decker tools at Harbor Freight, you will find something just as important: savings. You can save a ton of money shopping for tools at Harbor Freight when compared to similar products at Home Depot, especially if you take advantage of a few tricks that probably aren't obvious to first-time shoppers. Here are several tips to help you save as much money as possible at Harbor Freight.