Believe It Or Not, Microsoft Is Making An Xbox Credit Card

When making purchases with the Xbox Mastercard, users will receive reward points for every $1 USD spent. No matter what you purchase, you'll receive flat points, but if you make purchases in particular sectors, your earned points will be multiplied. If you make purchases on delivery apps like Grubhub and DoorDash, for instance, you'll receive three times the points, with the same multiplier also applied to purchases on supported streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. Of course, the highest points multiplier comes from purchases made at the Microsoft Store, which come with five times the points.

In addition to the points and multipliers, cardholders will receive several additional benefits, including a 5,000-point bonus after the first purchase, three free months of Game Pass Ultimate, FICO Credit Score access, and free Fraud Liability protection. When you get your card, you can also decide on one of five available designs, and you can even have it emblazoned with your personal Xbox Gamertag. For the sake of convenience, the card is fully compatible with both digital wallets and contactless payments.

Applications for the Xbox Mastercard will be opening first for members of the Xbox Insiders program starting on September 21, 2023. The card will then be available to customers in all 50 of the United States sometime in 2024.