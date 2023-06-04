How To Add Microsoft Store And Xbox Game Pass Games To Your Steam Library

When you're on a PC gaming shopping spree, you may not always be able to keep your games consolidated on a single platform like Steam. The good news is that Steam lets you add non-Steam games and run them from its desktop app, so you can still keep a nice, orderly library. The bad news is that some PC games, particularly those purchased from the Microsoft Store or downloaded via a PC Game Pass subscription, cannot be directly added to your Steam library due to the way Windows stores games purchased or downloaded from Microsoft. Even if you can find the game's executable, Steam won't let you add it to your library.

Specifically, Microsoft's games use the Universal Windows Platform or UWP. This type of app was developed for a tablet-focused version of Windows 8 called Windows RT, which failed to gain much market share because it couldn't launch standard Windows apps, only UWP ones. UWP lived on, though, and is the format through which Microsoft distributes apps and games from the Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass, likely because it makes them more difficult to pirate — but also makes them difficult to launch from Steam as a side effect.

However, there is a way you can circumvent this limitation. Using a particular app called UWPHook, you can work around this and add Microsoft Store and Game Pass games to your library as non-Steam games, allowing you to launch them, give them custom artwork, and keep everything organized.