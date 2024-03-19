5 Coupons & Savings Apps To Check Out In 2024
We can all afford to save a few bucks, especially nowadays. Keeping an eye on your budget is a good place to start if you're looking to cut down and minimize your spending, but some regular expenses are hard to avoid. From a never-ending stream of service subscriptions to constantly inflating grocery prices to essential medications and healthcare costs, it can be easy to feel defeated by the day-to-day costs of life, no matter how hard you try.
Thankfully, it's also never been easier to make a dent in your essential expenses than the present. At your fingertips are a wealth of resources with jaw-dropping savings, handy coupons, and even cash-back features that can help cut down on costs in some surprising places. From gas to groceries to prescriptions to online purchases and so much more, there's bound to be a couponing or savings app that will best fit your lifestyle. It may take some time to find the app that suits you best and get accustomed to using it regularly, but once you do, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it. Check out this selection of money-saving apps to help decide which is best for you.
GoodRx
For countless individuals, prescription drugs are not an optional investment. But sometimes, even with insurance, finding the medication you need at an affordable price can be difficult. That's why, for many, GoodRx has been an essential tool in helping navigate this tricky road.
With GoodRx, prescription users can find the best drug deals near them. Simply put your location and prescription in, and the app will locate the pharmacies in your area that carry what you need and instantly compare prices. On top of this, the app includes other features that aid in savings, such as a price tracker, digital coupons to over 70,000 major retailers, telehealth services, and more. Whether needed for yourself, your kids, or even your pets, GoodRx can save you up to 80% on prescription drugs and medications. It can be downloaded for free on both the iOS App Store and Google Play, where it holds a 4.8 out of five stars based on hundreds of thousands of reviews on both platforms.
Ibotta
Among the best savings apps are ones that not only provide you with coupons but reward you for your purchases. There are countless options when it comes to getting cash back, and one of the best out there is Ibotta.
There's a good reason this is among the most trusted couponing apps out there. With connections to hundreds of thousands of nationwide retailers, online stores, restaurants, and hotels, it's almost harder to find places you can't save using Ibotta than the other way around. After making purchases, you can scan their receipts, and any eligible purchases will add to your cash-back earnings. Once you've earned $20 on the app, you can place your savings in your bank or Paypal account, while $25 or more can be placed on gift cards. It's a simple, easy way of making your money work for you and has been trusted by countless users. It holds a 4.8 rating on the iOS App Store and a 4.5 on the Google Play Store, with millions of downloads.
Dosh
While cashback apps offer lots of advantages, they can also take some getting used to. It can be easy to forget to scan a receipt after a hectic shopping day. By the time you remember to scan it, your receipt might be lost, or your app might consider it expired if it's past a certain date. If you're looking for a quality app that cuts out the middleman, Dosh might be the perfect fit for you.
Dosh instantly gives you savings and cashback rewards with minimal effort. All you have to do is link your credit or debit card to the app, and Dosh will keep track of your purchases in person or on your mobile device. You can then redeem $25 or more of cashback to your account. Practically, anyone can find Dosh useful, but for those starting their couponing journey, its near effortless appeal is especially appealing. The app works for countless restaurants, stores, and, most notably, hotels, where you can get upwards of 40% back on your stay. It is another trusted and acclaimed app, with a 4.5 rating on Google Play and a 4.7 rating on the App Store.
PayPal Honey
In the old days of couponing, buyers had to search through newspapers, catalogs, and websites to hunt down any savings they could find. Unsurprisingly, this method can quickly become exhausting and limit what you're able to purchase. Today, however, getting instant savings on your purchases is only a few clicks away with the PayPal Honey app.
Whether utilized as a mobile app or browser extension, Honey's solid reputation among buyers is well-earned. When shopping online, Honey will automatically find the best deals and coupons that can be applied directly to your purchase. Additionally, Honey offers cash-back reward points that can be put towards your account, gift cards, or even charitable donations. On average, Honey users save upwards of $126 a year, which adds up in the long run. It can be added on as an extension on browsers such as Chrome and Safari, as well as downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, where it holds a 4.4 and four-star rating average, respectively.
GasBuddy
Drivers know all too well how much gas prices can fluctuate. Countless factors such as location, refining costs, taxes, and seasonal demands can influence how much gas is at any given time. Even then, it's not always easy to predict what the number will be when you're through pumping. One of the ways to avoid paying more than is necessary for gas is by downloading the helpful app GasBuddy.
GasBuddy provides you with an up-to-date list of the gas stations in your area and their prices so you can compare options and pick which works best for your time and budget. Upon signing up, you will be provided a GasBuddy card at no extra charge that can be swiped at the pump to help save upwards of $0.25 per gallon. The app contains a wealth of other useful features, such as car recall reports, live reporting to keep other drivers aware of sudden changes, and even the ability to redeem shopping points for free gas. With millions of downloads, a four-star rating average on Google Play, and a 4.7 average on the App Store, GasBuddy has become a trusted name among smart drivers everywhere.
Are you an Android user? Here are more coupons and online savings apps to check out.