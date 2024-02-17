6 Apps That Will Help You Stick To Your Budget In 2024

Whether you're a broke student struggling to pay your tuition or are a freelancer with multiple sources of cash inflow, money definitely does not come easy. Regardless of what you do or how much you earn, setting aside some money to help you out in rocky times is crucial. However, keeping track of your finances is far from easy, and figuring out how to begin is often the most difficult part.

Since Notion has tons of templates for budgeting monthly expenses, you may find people recommending you use it to track your finances. However, if you've never used Notion, you may have to take time to familiarize yourself with the platform. Other than the time you'll need to dedicate to learning the ins and outs of Notion, you may be better off using a dedicated app to budget your expenses.

Fortunately, there are tons of iPhone and Android apps that you can install on your device to help you stick to your budget. All the apps we've included are rated highly in the Apple Store and Google Play Store and are downloaded by tens of thousands globally.