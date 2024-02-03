5 Free Notion Templates For Budgeting Monthly Expenses

While retail therapy and ordering takeout every time you don't feel like cooking is among life's many joys, there's also no equivalent to the misery that hits you when you check your bank balance at the end of the month. This is one of the primary reasons why you should try developing a habit of tracking your finances.

Although tracking your finances can be quite time-consuming, especially if you tend to forget stuff quickly, taking the first step is undoubtedly the hardest part. To help make your budgeting journey a tad bit easier, we recommend exploring Notion budgeting templates. From creating to-do lists to planning your day-to-day schedule, Notion is an all-in-one productivity tool that allows you to organize your entire life easily. While you may initially find it difficult to navigate the tool when you first download it, there are numerous tips you can use if you're new to Notion.

Whether you're using Notion for the first time or have been using it for a while, using templates is definitely a good idea. Notion templates are essentially pre-made pages you can start using and customize according to your needs once you download them. Fortunately, there are thousands of free Notion templates available to help you budget your monthly expenses with ease. After trying out numerous templates, we've narrowed down our selection to the top five that stood out as the best.