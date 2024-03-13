5 Android Apps To Find Coupons And Online Shopping Deals
In an age of swift digital access to nearly any store, it is difficult to resist the urge to buy expensive things. The shopping spree must eventually end as your wallet starts to run dry. But the worst thing is finding the same items you've recently purchased at better prices elsewhere. Unless you're scouting for deals during the holidays, most retailers do a lackluster job advertising discounted products. Fortunately, app developers have taken note of this potentially huge user base and have churned out some exciting solutions that bring the best deals directly to you.
All the apps on this list work with major retailers across America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other countries. Picks were made based on the catalog of coupons available and satisfactory user ratings. If you own an Android device and would love to catch great deals on items you often shop for, here is a list of five apps that curate not just coupons but product recommendations around you.
PayPal Honey
Originally launched as a tool to compare price trends across popular e-commerce websites, Honey rose to fame as one of the best browser extensions you can use to save money. PayPal acquired the brand in 2020 and brought the goodness over as an app for Android and iOS. The app finds and automatically applies coupons to products you've been searching for, and has a pretty expansive catalog.
What makes PayPal Honey a strong recommendation is that it does more than display a few coupon codes. The app also offers periodic cash back in the form of "Honey Gold" — which is essentially an in-app rewards system. For every 1,000 points you stack, you get a $10 gift card to use as a shopping credit at any store or transfer the amount to your PayPal credit balance.
PayPal Honey also displays a graph for supported stores indicating pricing trends in the last 24 hours. When you visit an online shop through the app, a coupon is automatically copied to your phone's clipboard, if available. PayPal Honey is available in several countries including the U.S., Italy, Spain, India, France, and others.
Groupon
Groupon is a great place to search for and use discount coupons for everyday purchases. The app has a slightly different mechanism for how it helps you save money. Most of the offers you find within Groupon are gift cards you can buy and later use at a restaurant, supermarket, or any store the app features. You can usually find heavy savings on food, clothing, and self-care accessories.
It's not uncommon to find discounts of up to 70% on Groupon, with a variety of shops. You can also shop for vouchers for movie theaters, concerts, or other ongoing local events. Forgot a loved one's birthday or anniversary? You can also purchase eligible coupons on the app as a gift, add a personalized message, and share the generated coupon instantly.
Then there's Groupon Getaways, which offers affordable hotel stays with added savings during your travel. Certain restaurants that support the Groupon+ service offer cash back on meals. If you've been looking for an app that can help you save money on more than groceries and home goods, and also cover a fair bit of your entertainment needs, we highly recommend you give Groupon a try.
Rakuten
Rakuten is a technology giant in its home country of Japan, known for its ventures in online services like e-commerce and fintech solutions. Its more widely used rewards service is popular in the U.S. and delivers cash-back offers to over 3,500 stores. The app lets you stack credits from cash-back savings and coupons that can be put toward discounts on future purchases.
Popular retailers with Rakuten include Walmart, eBay, Macy's, Target, and Temu. When you first launch the app, you can find cash-back offers across these shops, and there are specific products cataloged in the "categories" section. Tapping on any retailer will activate the cash-back offer automatically, and you will be redirected to the respective online store. You can access your savings through the app, and get paid either through PayPal or a bank check. Overall, the app is relatively clean, well-designed and easy to use.
ShopSavvy
Among the best QR scanner apps for Android, ShopSavvy is an underrated tool that helps users compare prices. If you're ever at a store and see a product you find interesting, you can scan its barcode using ShopSavvy. The app will display a list of other retailers with the same product at comparable prices. Unlike other coupon apps, you'll notice ShopSavvy is incredibly barebones in design. You can add items to your wishlist, and the app will continuously search for the best deals across retailers online and bring the best prices to you.
ShopSavvy has a load of one-star reviews claiming the app is packed with advertisements and crashes often. In testing it, the app seemed to fulfill its purpose, albeit with sluggish performance and a rough aesthetic. You can upgrade to a premium version of the app, which strips all ads away, and surprisingly, we were able to get it for completely free as a welcome offer — so it is worth trying to see if you can grab the same offer as well.
Google Opinion Rewards
This app may seem a bit unconventional, but Google Opinion Rewards is not a coupon or savings app, however, it is one you should be using. The app occasionally offers you simple surveys about the stores you've visited or restaurants where you've had meals. In return, you get an instant reward as a credit to your Google account. This money can be used to buy apps and games, or to pay for subscriptions within your apps.
The surveys are usually short and involve selecting answers about your most recent outings — things like confirming if you purchased an item at a specific store and what method you used for its payment. You often also get tasks where you have to scan and upload a receipt, and these usually offer bigger payouts than the surveys. The simplicity of Google Opinion Rewards as folded into your Google account is what makes it one of the best free apps you should have installed on your Android phone.