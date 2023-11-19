5 Of The Best Apps For Finding Holiday Deals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The last few months of the year is usually the perfect time to shop for cheap. Apart from the usual discounts that you can get from popular retailers and online shopping platforms during calendar holidays, you can also take note of popular shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, both of which take place right after Thanksgiving, and are observed by various retail stores nationwide.

Of course, any seasoned online shopper would probably already know how to quickly check these types of deals when the occasion for holiday promos arises. For instance, if you do all your spending on Amazon, it's probably best to use the Amazon app to buy things and keep an eye on all the deals and price fluctuations, especially during Prime Day.

Walmart and Target are also good retail apps to have on hand because they often have sales happening, and you may easily find something you like at a lower price.

While it's convenient to have the individual apps to your favorite stores installed on your mobile device so you can add to cart whenever it strikes your fancy, it can become tedious checking every single one for discounts — especially during the holidays when people are finalizing orders so fast so they get theirs in before items go out of stock.

For that purpose, we've rounded up a few apps that you can try out to track product prices and find attractive deals across multiple retailers and platforms. Most of our suggestions are based on positive personal experience in testing the apps to find usable shopping deals for the holidays. We've also considered user reviews posted in both the Android and iOS app marketplaces regarding certain app features and benefits.