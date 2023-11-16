Target Reveals A Week Of Black Friday 2023 Deals With TVs, Consoles And Apple Accessories

If you're looking to jump into the current-gen consoles, now is the perfect time to do it. You can pick up an Xbox Series X for $449.99 and get a $75 Target gift card with the purchase. This essentially knocks $125 off the purchase, as an Xbox Series X typically retails for $499.99. If you want to get "Diablo 4" bundled with the console, you can do that for the same price. If you need a TV, you can opt for a 70-inch Westinghouse Roku TV for $299.99 or $179.99 for a 50-inch Google TV.

Target also has a PS5 bundle that comes with the recently released "Spider-Man 2" for $499.99 if you're more of a Sony fan. Nintendo has a pair of offerings here, too. You can pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with "Super Smash Bros Ultimate" free of charge. If you want something smaller, you can pick up the Switch Lite bundle with "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" for free.

If you want to pick up some iPhone accessories, you can get a pair of Apple AirPods 2nd generation for $79.99. Be on the lookout for 50% deals from Beast, JBL, and Google. People looking to try out the world of VR can do so by picking up a Meta Quest 2 for $249.99, also bundled with a $50 Target gift card.