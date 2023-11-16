Target Reveals A Week Of Black Friday 2023 Deals With TVs, Consoles And Apple Accessories
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With Black Friday nearly upon us, more and more retailers are announcing their sales. Target is the latest one to jump into the fray, and shoppers can expect to find TVs, consoles, Apple accessories, and much more on offer. The sale begins November 16 and will run through November 25, with new offers being unveiled each day. If you miss out on the festivities, there's also a two-day Cyber Monday deal to capitalize on that'll begin on November 26 and end on November 27.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or somebody else, there's a lot to sift through. Many people will be looking for new accessories for their iPhone 15, but there's a lot more out there for the tech-centric buyer. Whether it's a Meta Quest, an Xbox Series X bundle, or a Nintendo Switch OLED, there's something there for everyone. Target RedCard owners will benefit from free two-day shipping on orders $35 or more.
Target Black Friday tech deals for 2023
If you're looking to jump into the current-gen consoles, now is the perfect time to do it. You can pick up an Xbox Series X for $449.99 and get a $75 Target gift card with the purchase. This essentially knocks $125 off the purchase, as an Xbox Series X typically retails for $499.99. If you want to get "Diablo 4" bundled with the console, you can do that for the same price. If you need a TV, you can opt for a 70-inch Westinghouse Roku TV for $299.99 or $179.99 for a 50-inch Google TV.
Target also has a PS5 bundle that comes with the recently released "Spider-Man 2" for $499.99 if you're more of a Sony fan. Nintendo has a pair of offerings here, too. You can pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with "Super Smash Bros Ultimate" free of charge. If you want something smaller, you can pick up the Switch Lite bundle with "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" for free.
If you want to pick up some iPhone accessories, you can get a pair of Apple AirPods 2nd generation for $79.99. Be on the lookout for 50% deals from Beast, JBL, and Google. People looking to try out the world of VR can do so by picking up a Meta Quest 2 for $249.99, also bundled with a $50 Target gift card.
More Target Black Friday 2023 deals
Black Friday is not only a good time to pick up expensive tech items, but it can also be used to upgrade kitchen appliances and even get some clothes for the winter. Target is offering 30% off fleece, sweaters, and more, with prices starting at $5. If you're in the market for a coffee maker, the retailer is slashing up to 40% of the price of Keurig, KitchenAid, Ninja, and Nespresso appliances.
Book and movie lovers have something to look forward to with the buy two, get one free deal returning. For people looking to make their cleaning routine a bit easier, Target is offering up to 45% off floor care from brands like Shark and iRobot. Black Friday is a good time to pick up toys, too. You'll be able to grab Fisher-Price, FAO Schwarz, and Marvel selections with a buy one, get one 50% off deal.
How to shop the deals
Target will hold the in-store Black Friday deals on the day itself instead of opening Thursday night. That will be an option for people who like to shop in person, but Target offers another way for shoppers. You can opt to use Target's website and make all your purchases exclusively online. If you don't want to wait for shipping, Target has partnered with Shipt to offer same-day delivery on many items. If you're impatient, you can choose the pickup and drive-up options that let you buy online and then go in for a pickup. Target Circle members can pick up an annual subscription to Shipt for $49 between November 22 and December 4.
If you're having second thoughts about your purchase, Target offers free returns on most unopened items within 90 days of purchase. On top of that, the holiday return window for electronics and entertainment items has been extended to January 24 of next year. Target will also price-match other retailers through December 24 as long as the product is within 14 days of purchase.