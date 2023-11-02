Samsung's Early Black Friday 2023 Deals For Some Of Its Best (And Weirdest) TVs Are Live
Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are arguably the best times to buy electronic gadgets. And while these much-awaited sales events are still a couple of weeks away, a number of companies have already begun highlighting their discounted products to impatient customers eager to make that long-held purchase.
Take Samsung, for example, which is already here with early Black Friday Deals for its TVs and audio products. These deals are available now, so you don't have to wait until Black Friday to save money on your next electronics purchase. While not all of Samsung's Black Friday deals are live yet, the ones that are happen to be pretty enticing.
The Samsung TV and audio products that are currently on discount include the company's Artsy "The Frame" TVs, Neo QLED TVs, the Freestyle Projector, as well as the Q Series Soundbar, and the Soundtower lineup of party speakers. Also part of the early Black Friday deals are TVs from Samsung's outdoor-focused "The Terrace" lineup of QLED TVs.
Best Black Friday deals on Samsung TV and Audio products
Samsung's popular "The Frame" QLED 4K TVs have a fan following of their own, and if you thought they were too expensive, well, you now have a chance to get them at a discounted price. The popular 75-inch version of the TV is now $400 off at $2,599.99. If you fancy getting the larger 85-inch variant, it has an even massive discount on offer and is now $800 cheaper at $3,499.99.
Another interesting product that could be worth buying during this early Black Friday sale is Samsung's 2nd Generation Freestyle Projector with Gaming Hub. Note that the product itself isn't on sale at a discounted price now (retail $799). However, if you buy this product at its current price, you do have the option to get a massive 50% discount on the Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds.
Samsung has an interesting range of QLED TVs under its "The Terrace" lineup. These outdoor-optimized TVs have been designed to offer excellent (and bright) picture quality even in the most challenging outdoor lighting environments. Our pick is the 65-inch variant of the Full Sun TV, which is now on sale for a massive discount of $7,499.99 instead of $9,999.99. Oh, and you also get free installation.
More Samsung TV and Audio Early Black Friday Deals
In addition to the deals listed above, Samsung is also offering massive discounts on its lineup of Neo QLED and OLED TVs, Soundbars, and Soundtower range of party speakers.
Samsung's QLED TVs have been one of their most prolific sellers. These TVs offer a combination of great picture quality and affordable pricing and also come in a variety of screen size options. Our chosen pick is the 50-inch model from the lineup, which is now $500 cheaper at a sale price of $1,099.99.
Note that you have smaller and larger size options within the Neo QLED lineup — including a massive 98-inch model with a ridiculous price tag of $14,999, but it is currently being sold with an eye-watering discount of $5,000. Consumers on a tighter budget can get the 55-inch model for $1,399 (retail $1,999) or the 65-inch model for $1,699 (retail $2,799).
As part of Samsung's early Black Friday deal, the company is selling its Sound Tower Party speaker lineup at good discounts. The flagship model — the ST90B is our pick among the lot — and is currently on sale for $779.99 (retail $1,199.99). If you have a smaller budget, you also have the less expensive ST50B and ST40B models to choose from.
Samsung soundbar models from the Q series and the S series are also going for discounted prices. Here are our picks. First is the Q990C Q Series, which features 11 front-facing speakers, one subwoofer, and four up-firing speakers. Right now, the speaker is on sale for $1,399.99 instead of its retail price of $1,899.99. A more budget-friendly option is the S800B S Series, which is $400 off at $599.99 and features three front-facing speakers, one subwoofer, and two up-firing speakers.