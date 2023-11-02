Samsung's Early Black Friday 2023 Deals For Some Of Its Best (And Weirdest) TVs Are Live

In addition to the deals listed above, Samsung is also offering massive discounts on its lineup of Neo QLED and OLED TVs, Soundbars, and Soundtower range of party speakers.

Samsung's QLED TVs have been one of their most prolific sellers. These TVs offer a combination of great picture quality and affordable pricing and also come in a variety of screen size options. Our chosen pick is the 50-inch model from the lineup, which is now $500 cheaper at a sale price of $1,099.99.

Note that you have smaller and larger size options within the Neo QLED lineup — including a massive 98-inch model with a ridiculous price tag of $14,999, but it is currently being sold with an eye-watering discount of $5,000. Consumers on a tighter budget can get the 55-inch model for $1,399 (retail $1,999) or the 65-inch model for $1,699 (retail $2,799).

As part of Samsung's early Black Friday deal, the company is selling its Sound Tower Party speaker lineup at good discounts. The flagship model — the ST90B is our pick among the lot — and is currently on sale for $779.99 (retail $1,199.99). If you have a smaller budget, you also have the less expensive ST50B and ST40B models to choose from.

Samsung soundbar models from the Q series and the S series are also going for discounted prices. Here are our picks. First is the Q990C Q Series, which features 11 front-facing speakers, one subwoofer, and four up-firing speakers. Right now, the speaker is on sale for $1,399.99 instead of its retail price of $1,899.99. A more budget-friendly option is the S800B S Series, which is $400 off at $599.99 and features three front-facing speakers, one subwoofer, and two up-firing speakers.