The 5 Best Android Apps To Scan Receipts And Get Money Back

With over 10 million downloads and almost a million reviews on the Google Play Store, Fetch is easily one of the top apps that reward you for scanning receipts. It works like the standard receipt scanning app, where you take a photo of your receipt, accumulate points, and later exchange those points for a reward of your choice (e.g., gift cards, Fetch merch, charitable donations, sweepstakes entries).

Fetch accepts any type of receipt (excluding medical bills, experience tickets, return receipts, airline tickets, and wire transfer transactions). For the typical receipt, you're awarded at least 25 points. However, for receipts from supermarkets, gas stations, convenience stores, and any other shop carrying one of the 500+ participating brands, you're guaranteed at least 35 points as long as you buy an item from a featured brand.

Fetch also helps you earn higher points with its Special Offers feature. Head to the Discover tab and check out what items you need to buy to earn bonus points on your scanned receipt. For instance, you can get 20,000 points with a $100 purchase of OneTouch products or 1,500 points on a single pack of Clio Bars Minis. On top of physical receipts, the app also scans Amazon receipts and digital receipts sent to your email. Just connect your accounts, and you're all set.

A downside of Fetch is that you can only scan up to 35 receipts within seven days. The app is also exclusive to the U.S.