How To Trade In Your Old Android Phone For Amazon Gift Cards

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whenever you get a new smartphone for yourself, you're never quite sure what to do with the old one, right? Assuming the battery hasn't exploded or the screen is scratched beyond recognition, it is for all intents and purposes a perfectly good smartphone. Seems like a bit of a waste to just leave it to gather dust in a drawer. Well, instead of doing that, why not turn that old phone into potential profit?

Amazon offers a mail-in, trade-in service for most commercial electronics. While it would prefer to get stuff with their own branding on it like Kindles or Fire Sticks, you can still send in old Android smartphones to get a few bucks worth of credit toward your next Amazon purchase. Whether you're still shopping for a new smartphone, or just want to be ready for the next replacement, your old phone can go toward paying off that price tag.