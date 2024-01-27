12 Free Apps Every Android User Should Have Installed

We consume more video content than ever, and that shows no sign of slowing down. For the longest time, you needed After Effects or a degree in graphic design to stand out on YouTube, Instagram, or any of the other top social media platforms. However, that's all changed thanks to CapCut. High-end features, normally found on subscription-based video editing software, like tracking, masking, speed ramping, and lock-on are all included. Best of all, it couldn't be more intuitive.

CapCut has been around for nearly four years and continues to grow in functionality. There's an array of templates to choose from, and the app will even suggest ones based on what you upload from your camera roll. Other features include auto-captions, body effects, chroma key, and 3D zoom, making it stand head and shoulders above the editing capabilities built into any social media platform's app.

You can follow other creators on CapCut, but this isn't the main draw to the app right now. When it's time to export files, CapCut maxes out at 4K/60, and everything is in MP4 format. This was the third most downloaded app in the U.S. in March 2023, so rest assured that it won't be long before most content creators are on the CapCut train.