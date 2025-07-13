Did Harbor Freight Discontinue Its 20% Off Coupons?

Harbor Freight is the place to be if you need stuff for home renovation and repair. It offers a variety of tools for DIY projects and must-have items for home tool kits. You can even stumble upon the most unexpected finds at Harbor Freight, such as cowbells and vintage brass sextants. For most patrons of the retailer, shopping at any of its stores would not be complete without availing of its discount coupons. One of which was the 20% blanket coupon that worked on anything at the store, guaranteeing customers a price slash at the counter.

The 20% off anything offer was handy for many people, but for some reason, Harbor Freight quietly discontinued it. Several customers voiced their disappointment on different online platforms after noticing the disappearance of the coupon. Over on Reddit, one user opined that without the blanket discount, the store's pricing became less competitive. Another claimed that Harbor Freight stopped or slowed the release of the coupon starting in 2021 to push customers to its club membership program.

There's no telling what drove Harbor Freight to discontinue the coupon. Even without it, tools and equipment sold by the retailer are still far cheaper than those from rival brands, like Makita Tools and DeWalt. The reason for this is mostly because the company directly procures its supply from manufacturers. Plus, Harbor Freight only sells non-OEM products, whose quality is not really comparable to other premium brands.