What Is Harbor Freight's Parking Lot Sale And Are The Deals Any Good?

Harbor Freight is widely known as a discount tool retailer. The company owns several house brands that manufacture tools and other hardware designed to be comparable to products made by big-name brands, and then sells them at a fraction of the price. Any time you walk through their aisles, you're bound to find some of the most affordable hardware goods on the market. This makes Harbor Freight a great place to find budget-friendly tools any time of the year, but there are some occasions when these prices go even lower.

Advertisement

You may have driven past one of the Harbor Freight stores and noticed a large banner announcing a "Parking Lot Sale" strung over the entrance from time to time. If you've never stepped inside during one of these events, then you might wonder what it is they're all about. Harbor Freight's Parking Lot Sales are a fairly regular occurrence, and contrary to the name, which refers to when employees used to drag sales items out to a big tent in the parking lot, the products are now typically held inside the building. These aren't restricted to automotive tools, but feature a wide range of different goods from across the store.

Those who are interested in getting their tools and supplies at the lowest prices possible may wish to learn a bit more about these sale events. You might want to know how often they occur, how long they last, what kinds of items typically go on sale, and how good these discounts actually are.

Advertisement