Are Car Battery Terminals Universal, And Can They Be Replaced?

If you visit or call an automotive parts store or a professional car mechanic to inquire about getting the terminal ends of your car's battery cables replaced, they're going to ask a lot of questions concerning the make, model, and year of your car. Don't be alarmed; these questions aren't signs your auto-mechanic is overcharging you. Instead, it's because battery terminals are not universal.

Your car's battery terminals are designed to work with the battery-type that came with your car. While replacing battery terminals is a straightforward task, there are several different types of battery terminals used by the various automakers in the world. One of the most common, especially on American-made cars, are SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) terminals. These are used on batteries with tapered round posts located on top of the battery case, where the positive post is larger than the negative. However, the size difference and the taper are so slight that it's easily unnoticed. The SAE battery terminals clamp onto the round battery posts via various designs.

Another battery terminal type common in the U.S., especially on some General Motors (GM) and GMC cars and trucks, is the side-post terminal. As the name implies, side-post battery terminals are located on the side of the battery case.

Japanese Industrial Standard (JIS) battery terminals are similar to SAE terminals, just smaller in diameter. You'll find JIS terminals on older cars from Japanese automakers. Other oddities include L terminals commonly found on motorcycles, snowmobiles, and lawn equipment and top-mounted stud terminals used on heavy-duty trucks.