5 Cheap Car Battery Jump Starters With Good Reviews
You're living life on the edge if you're driving around without a portable jump starter in your vehicle. Even if you've got a brand-new car and/or a battery, there's always the risk of your engine not starting. You don't want to find yourself stranded — especially on the side of the road or in the middle of nowhere, where nobody else is around to use their own vehicle to jump start yours. (You should also learn how to properly jump start a car in case you ever need to help someone else in this situation.)
There really is no reason not to keep a portable jump starter in your trunk, or even your glove compartment, as many sold today are compact and way less than a pound. You can easily find portable jump starters online or from retailers like Harbor Freight. You'll want to find one that isn't too big, offers enough amperage to jump your particular engine, and has integrated safety features in case you make the wrong connections. (It's also important to know how to disconnect jumper cables in the right order.)
Some jump starters can be pretty pricey, though, with most good ones starting at around $100 and going up from there. So, if cost is a concern, you may be asking if products like the Ryobi 18V One+ Jump Starter kit are worth purchasing. Fortunately, there are multiple reliable devices you can purchase that cost less than $65 — some a lot less. Here are five cheap car battery jump starters with consistently good reviews that may be right for you.
Avapow A07 Portable Jump Starter
Over 6,000 Amazon customers have rated the Avapow A07 Portable Jump Starter an overall user rating of 4.4 out of five, making it one of the more popular cheap car battery jump starters offered by the retailer. The A07 was also singled out by Popular Mechanics as one of the best portable jump starters of 2025, specifically awarding it "Best Value" considering its affordable price. Even better, the device was originally $69.99, but its cost has since come down significantly.
Amazon customers particularly appreciate the portability of the A07 — it's less than 9 1/2 inches at its widest and weighs just 2.2 pounds. They also praise its build quality. It's water-resistant rated at IP65, so you can use it to restart your car in the rain, and it comes equipped with 8 safety systems to prevent sparking or other issues from incorrect connections. Popular Mechanics, which describes the A07 as "extra idiot-proof with safeguards for overcurrent, overvoltage, overcharge, and short-circuiting." In its positive review, the publication also calls the jump starter "capable and reliable."
Popular Mechanics points out that a more powerful model, the Avapow 2,000A Jump Starter, is available, but the A07 is still beefy enough to start up engines up to 7 liters (gas) and 5.5 liters (diesel). It reaches 1,500 peak amps and can also be used as a power bank to charge phones, tablets, computers, and other devices. It conveniently uses USB and USB-C to both charge and be recharged, and also comes with 400 lumens lighting so you can easily see your battery while hooking it up to the device. Amazon sells the Avapow A07 Portable Jump Starter for $39.
Gillaway 001B-3000A
The Gillaway 001B-3000A has no shortage of good reviews on Amazon, where it is one of the best-rated car battery jump starters you can find from the retailer. Based on over 2,100 user ratings, the device has a solid 4.3 out of five overall customer score. With 3,000 amps of peak current, the Gillaway 001B-3000A can bring 9.0-liter gas engines and 7.0-liter diesel engines back to life, making it suitable for everything from motorcycles to RVs, as well as cars, trucks, SUVs, snowmobiles, and ATVs.
It also has a USB 3.0 port that can charge your smartphone and other devices and a built-in 400-lumen light that can run for 48 hours. The light has three different modes: normal, strobe, and SOS — so the jump starter has other useful applications during a roadside emergency. The Gillaway 001B-3000A is designed to perform in both extreme cold and hot temperatures (-4 degrees Fahrenheit to 140 degrees Fahrenheit).
Also included is a clear digital display and a large, centrally-located power button that makes operating the device very simple. Eight different safety protections are integrated into the unit, including short circuit, overcharge, and reverse polarity protection. Reviews praise its compact size and ease-of-use. While nearly three-quarters of customers scored the jump starter five out of five stars, there are some complaints that the device takes a large time to recharge. However, this shouldn't be much of an issue if you can charge it overnight after using it and aren't expecting to need to jump start your engine more than once on a single drive. The Gillaway 001B-3000A has a list price of $50, but is currently available on Amazon for just $29.
Weego 44S
After testing multiple options, Wirecutter named the Weego 44S its "best portable jump starter," joining a chorus of good reviews from Amazon customers. According to Wirecutter's review, it checks off all the boxes for what you should be looking for in a portable jump starter: it's small, cheap, powerful, simple to use, and comes with important safety features.
However, what seems to have really won the reviewers over is its connectors. Wirecutter says the cables are "longer and less prone to twisting, making this model easy to use in any engine compartment." Plus, the cables have scissor-style clamps that "require less effort to open, expand wider, and clamp more securely to battery posts than the clamps on other models." The Weego 44S weighs less than a pound and is compact enough to fit inside a glove compartment or under the car seat. It offers 2,100 peak amps. It's rated for 7.0-liter gas engines and 3.5-liter diesel engines, and has a USB-C port for charging devices.
Weego also makes its integrated safety features particularly convenient. Flashing lights and a loud alarm will immediately warn you if you're making improper (and potentially hazardous) connections between the clamps and the battery. Amazon customers have reported that it can stay charged for up to six months, though a few have found the battery life to be poor. Overall, though, Amazon says that customers don't return the device as much as other similar products. The Weego 44S is listed on Amazon for $79.99, but is currently available for $62.99.
Nusican N16
The Nusican N16 isn't the newest model car battery jump starter from the brand, but it still gets the job done. You could opt for a newer-generation device or a model that offers more power, but by opting for the N16, you can also save money while still getting a quality jump starter. Based on over 2,000 reviews from Amazon customers, the Nusican N16 has a positive 4.4 out of five overall user score, with reviews praising its functionality and simple design.
It delivers 2,000 peak amps of current, which is enough for 7.5-liter gas engines and 5.5-liter diesel engines. One Amazon review noted it was able to jump a Cadillac Escalade, despite the entire device weighing less than a pound. The Nusican N16 is built to work in extreme temperatures and offer up to 30 jump starts on a single charge. It can perform efficiently on a single charge for up to two to three months — waiting any longer to recharge it, even if you haven't used it, may affect its performance.
While it is an older model, the N16 still comes with a 5V USB port to serve as a power bank, as well as a bright LED light with three different modes, including SOS. However, some disappointed customers bemoan the lack of an included carrying case or 120V adaptor. What is included are 10 safety protections, the ability to auto-detect connections, and real-time notifications on its LCD screen if you're using it incorrectly. The Nusican N16 sells for $30 on Amazon, down 25% from its original retail price.
S Zevzo ET03
Technically, the S Zevzo ET03 isn't exactly a "cheap" car battery jump starter, because you'd have to spend over $100 to buy it directly from the manufacturer. However, you can find it for nearly half that price on Amazon, which is a solid deal considering how well-reviewed the device is. After testing several various products, Outdoor Life named the S Zevzo ET03 its "best budget" portable jump starter. It provides a peak current of 2,500 amps, which is a little more than most cheaper devices and it can jump-start 12V vehicles with up to 8.0-liter gas and 7.0-liter diesel engines — you could even use it to jump small boats.
It also has two USB ports for charging smartphones and other devices, so it can serve as a power bank while being recharged. Outdoor Life found that it could go from 75% to 100% in 30 minutes. The S Zevzo ET03 is also equipped with a 400-lumen LED flashlight with three different modes, an LCD display that provides battery status, and 10 safety protections, including protection against short circuits, reverse polarity, sparking, power surging, and overcharge.
A downside to the device is that some other jump starters can perform better in extreme cold — the S Zevzo ET03 is rated to work only as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit (but up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit). It's also not water-resistant, so you won't want to use this in the rain. However, it comes with a storage case (in addition to smart jump cables and a USB-C charging cable), so you won't need to worry about it getting wet inside your trunk or glove compartment. The msrp of the S Zevzo ET03 is $94, but you can find it on Amazon for $59.99.
How these car battery jump starters were selected for this list
The reviews referenced in this list came from both customers who've purchased and used these jump starters as well as professionals who've tested them for reputable publications. These publications include those with strong reputations for their reviews of either tech devices, emergency automotive equipment, or both and include Popular Mechanics, Outdoor Life, and The New York Times Wirecutter.
Customer reviews were sourced from Amazon, which has a large base of users providing feedback for its products. The more people rating a product, the more reliable its average customer score is, as any fake reviews or reviews made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively) won't have as much impact on the overall rating. Using these professional and customer reviews, as well as manufacturer specs, the jump starters included in this list were evaluated based on attributes such as maximum amperage, reliability, versatility, battery life, extra features, and portability (size and weight).
Of course, price was also a major factor. Defining what is or isn't cheap is always relative, but for the purposes of this list, only car battery jump starters available for less than $65 were considered. Multiple options on this list are under $50 or even $40, though the lower the price ceiling you set, the fewer products with consistently good reviews you'll find.