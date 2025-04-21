5 Cheap Car Battery Jump Starters With Good Reviews

You're living life on the edge if you're driving around without a portable jump starter in your vehicle. Even if you've got a brand-new car and/or a battery, there's always the risk of your engine not starting. You don't want to find yourself stranded — especially on the side of the road or in the middle of nowhere, where nobody else is around to use their own vehicle to jump start yours. (You should also learn how to properly jump start a car in case you ever need to help someone else in this situation.)

There really is no reason not to keep a portable jump starter in your trunk, or even your glove compartment, as many sold today are compact and way less than a pound. You can easily find portable jump starters online or from retailers like Harbor Freight. You'll want to find one that isn't too big, offers enough amperage to jump your particular engine, and has integrated safety features in case you make the wrong connections. (It's also important to know how to disconnect jumper cables in the right order.)

Some jump starters can be pretty pricey, though, with most good ones starting at around $100 and going up from there. So, if cost is a concern, you may be asking if products like the Ryobi 18V One+ Jump Starter kit are worth purchasing. Fortunately, there are multiple reliable devices you can purchase that cost less than $65 — some a lot less. Here are five cheap car battery jump starters with consistently good reviews that may be right for you.

