How To Disconnect Jumper Cables: The Right Order To Remove Them

Your vehicle's battery is a vital but often forgotten car component. Even more, not every product is created with the same level of quality, performance, and operational life, especially when looking at major car battery brands. On average, a car battery will last around three to five years, and beyond that, you're likely on borrowed time. For added peace of mind, there are tools you can keep in your car if you're worried about a dead battery.

However, many motorists do store a pair of jumper cables in their vehicle and will likely help you if you ask. However, you may not know how to safely add and remove jumper cables, and if done incorrectly, it can create sparks, which in rare cases could lead to an explosion. That said, there's no need to fear connecting and disconnecting jumper campers because the correct process is very simple. The biggest thing is just making sure that your jumper cables are in good condition — meaning there is no corrosion on the clamps, fried wires, or missing insulation.