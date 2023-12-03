What Is A Car Battery Blanket, And Do You Need One This Winter?

The winter seasons are debatably when your car's battery works its hardest. You need your battery in top shape to power the cabin heating, light the way through blizzards with high beams, and more important features. Unfortunately, if you were pushing your car's battery especially hard during the hot season, it may be more susceptible to sudden failures in the winter, which could leave you stuck on the side of the road in freezing temperatures.

Proper battery inspection and care is the first and foremost way to prevent this nightmare scenario, but there are a few additional tricks you can try to add an extra layer of safety. One such trick is a car battery blanket: No, it's not a fleece blanket you use to lovingly tuck your battery in, but rather a specialized insulated covering designed to protect your battery from the frigid elements. How exactly does such a thing work, though, and do you actually need one?