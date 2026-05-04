The 5 Highest-Rated Fuel Transfer Pumps At Harbor Freight (And What They Cost)

Gas-powered machines are limited by the capacity of their fuel tanks, but a fuel transfer pump can allow you to quickly refuel them on the go. This can be useful for topping off everything from lawn mowers and leaf blowers to snowmobiles and dirt bikes.

In addition to refueling machines and generators, transfer pumps are helpful for moving gas from one container to another. If you bought a new mower, for instance, you can move gas from the old machine to the new one. Considering gas prices, you'll want to salvage every drop you've paid for. You may also need a pump to remove bad gas from a tank and collect it in a bucket for safe disposal, since running a motor to use it up is not a smart or safe option.

Harbor Freight sells both manual and battery-powered fuel transfer pumps, though they're smaller and more practical models that mechanics and homeowners are more likely to need, as opposed to industrial-sized ones or those used for boats and tractors. When shopping for a fuel transfer pump, make sure you're getting one that best suits your needs. You can't use tools like Milwaukee's transfer pump for fuel when they're only meant for moving water, considering gas has a different viscosity and, more importantly, is corrosive and flammable. Additionally, just because a pump can handle diesel doesn't mean it's compatible with gasoline. You'll also want a product with consistently good reviews. Here are the five highest-rated fuel transfer pumps available at Harbor Freight and what you'll have to pay for them.