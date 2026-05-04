The 5 Highest-Rated Fuel Transfer Pumps At Harbor Freight (And What They Cost)
Gas-powered machines are limited by the capacity of their fuel tanks, but a fuel transfer pump can allow you to quickly refuel them on the go. This can be useful for topping off everything from lawn mowers and leaf blowers to snowmobiles and dirt bikes.
In addition to refueling machines and generators, transfer pumps are helpful for moving gas from one container to another. If you bought a new mower, for instance, you can move gas from the old machine to the new one. Considering gas prices, you'll want to salvage every drop you've paid for. You may also need a pump to remove bad gas from a tank and collect it in a bucket for safe disposal, since running a motor to use it up is not a smart or safe option.
Harbor Freight sells both manual and battery-powered fuel transfer pumps, though they're smaller and more practical models that mechanics and homeowners are more likely to need, as opposed to industrial-sized ones or those used for boats and tractors. When shopping for a fuel transfer pump, make sure you're getting one that best suits your needs. You can't use tools like Milwaukee's transfer pump for fuel when they're only meant for moving water, considering gas has a different viscosity and, more importantly, is corrosive and flammable. Additionally, just because a pump can handle diesel doesn't mean it's compatible with gasoline. You'll also want a product with consistently good reviews. Here are the five highest-rated fuel transfer pumps available at Harbor Freight and what you'll have to pay for them.
Pittsburgh Multi-Use Transfer Pump
Over 7,300 Harbor Freight customers have given the Pittsburgh Multi-Use Transfer Pump an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars, making it the retailer's highest-scoring fuel transfer pump that's rated for gasoline. The company says the tool is designed to fill or empty tanks with "any low-viscosity fluid," including oil and gas. It's a manual pump, so if you're willing to put in the effort, its max flow rate is 2.64 gallons per minute.
The Pittsburgh Multi-Use Transfer Pump weighs around one pound, making it highly portable. Its ½-inch hose is 51 inches long, which allows easier access to containers. Conveniently, the fuel transfer pump doubles as a small air pump for inflating bike tires, pool floats, and sports equipment, among other items. To enable this, it comes with a 16-inch-long air pressure hose with a snap-shut valve, an inflator nozzle, and a Schrader-style air chuck, along with two of the 51-inch fuel hoses and ½-inch slip-fit outlet and intake fittings.
Out of all reviewers asked, 87% recommend the product, with many positive reviews citing its quality and ease of use. One of the most frequently praised assets of the tool is its value, as it costs less than $10, including the aforementioned accessories. While thousands of customers have rated the Multi-Use Transfer Pump positively, it should be noted that at least one SlashGear writer who's used it was left less than impressed. That's why it's on our list of Pittsburgh tools you should steer clear of or, at the very least, look closely at user reviews to decide whether or not it's the right pump for you. The Pittsburgh Multi-Use Transfer Pump (SKU 63144) is currently available at Harbor Freight for $7.99.
Pittsburgh 12V Diesel Transfer Pump
Those looking for a motorized option might consider the Pittsburgh 12V Diesel Transfer Pump, which has an average customer score of 4.5 out of 5 on Harbor Freight's website. This makes it the retailer's highest-rated fuel transfer pump with over 500 reviews, a sample size large enough to consider the tool's overall score to be pretty reliable. One downside to the product, however, is that (as its name states), the transfer pump is built for diesel and kerosene — not gasoline.
While they serve similar purposes, the way diesel is made is why it's a distinct fuel from gasoline and can't typically be used interchangeably with it. Anything with a flashpoint below 100 degrees Fahrenheit would be dangerous to use with Pittsburgh's transfer pump, but those running diesel motors will find a lot of utility from the tool. That's according to the many customers who left positive reviews for the device, with 93% of them recommending it. These reviews mention its quality and durability, as well as a compact size and lightweight design that make it easy to carry around.
The Pittsburgh 12V Diesel Transfer Pump comes from one of the tool brands made by Harbor Freight and is built with a die-cast aluminum body and heavy-duty cast-iron ¾-inch inlet/outlet ports. The battery-powered ¼-horsepower ball bearing mount motor allows fluid to flow up to 10 gallons per minute and utilizes a self-priming pump with a rotating vane and bypass valve. In addition to diesel and kerosene, the transfer pump is also compatible with other low-viscosity oils.The Pittsburgh 12V Diesel Transfer Pump (SKU 66784) is currently available at Harbor Freight for $139.99.
Battery-Operated Liquid Transfer Pump
For those not interested in manually pumping gasoline from one tank to another, Harbor Freight also offers a Battery-Operated Liquid Transfer Pump that has a solid 4.2 out of 5 overall customer rating. That's based on over 8,900 user reviews, with 86% of customers recommending the tool. Multiple reviews highlight how fast the pump moves gas, making it a useful time saver, while others note that it's easy to use and doesn't make a mess.
Real-world applications mentioned by users include snowblowers, lawn tractors, and generators. According to Harbor Freight, it can also be used for changing oil and transmission fluid and even cleaning aquariums. The device is equipped with a durable impeller pump capable of moving over six quarts per minute. It only weighs half a pound and comes with a two-foot-long hose.
Since it's battery-powered, the pump is great for use on the go or on jobsites away from electrical outlets, but one downside is that the batteries required are two D-cells. D batteries are bulky and heavy, and, since the USB-rechargeable revolution, harder to come by in the wild. Of course, you can still find them from plenty of retailers like hardware stores and Amazon, so just make sure you have two (and maybe a couple of spares) on hand when you need to use the pump. The Battery-Operated Liquid Transfer Pump (SKU 63847) is currently available at Harbor Freight for $13.99.
Pittsburgh 5-Gallon Pail Pump
Technically, the highest-rated fuel transfer pump available from Harbor Freight is the Pittsburgh 5-Gallon Pail Pump, though that comes with a few caveats. For one thing, while its near-perfect 4.9 out of 5 overall user rating is very impressive, at the time of this writing, that average comes from less than 20 reviews, so it's hard to say whether this score will hold up as more people use and review the device. For another, the product — like most of the transfer pumps the company sells — isn't compatible with gasoline, though it does work with diesel fuel, as well as motor oil, gear oil, and transmission fluid.
The final caveat is that this is a specific type of fuel transfer pump that can only extract fuel from a 5-gallon bucket. While it's very useful for dispensing diesel into the tank of, say, a tractor or generator, it only operates in one direction, and you'd need another tool to remove fuel from such containers. It also works well for transferring liquid from one pail to another, like when consolidating partially filled containers or mixing batches for optimal blends, among other applications. Two buckets and a pump can also be used for separating clean top-layer diesel from settled contaminants if you've determined your diesel is going bad.
The Pittsburgh 5-Gallon Pail Pump comes with four spout adapters and three threaded bung adapters, so it's compatible with most types of 5-gallon buckets. It pumps on the downstroke at a rate of 1.9 fluid ounces per stroke and includes a steel nondrip nozzle that can be manually closed. The hose is four feet long for better reach when using deeper containers. The Pittsburgh 5-Gallon Pail Pump (SKU 73056) is currently available at Harbor Freight for $29.99.
Pittsburgh Dual-Direction Diesel Barrel Pump
Rather than 5-gallon buckets, the Pittsburgh Dual-Direction Diesel Barrel Pump is designed to extract from and fill larger drums and barrels. It can also be used with larger fuel tanks, such as those on construction and farm machinery. These larger vehicles almost always use diesel over gasoline, so it shouldn't be surprising that the Dual-Direction Diesel Barrel Pump is not compatible with gasoline. It also should never be used with antifreeze, solvents, or other water-based liquids, but it's fine for transferring kerosene, heating and lubricating oils, among other non-corrosive liquids.
Through hand-operated rotary action, the Pittsburgh Dual-Direction Diesel Barrel Pump can be used to move up to 5 gallons per 72 turns in either direction. It's designed with a three-piece rigid pick-up pipe, standard 2-inch bung adapter, 1-inch inlet, and ¾-inch outlet. Based on over 200 user ratings, the product has an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 on Harbor Freight's website, making it one of the highest-rated transfer pumps sold by the retailer. Over 85% of surveyed customers recommend the tool.
Many reviews from owners of the pump describe how easy it is to use and how effortlessly it moves dozens of gallons of oil or fuel. Some reviews also note its smooth operation and solid metal build. Multiple users specifically say it works great with 55-gallon drums. Others mention how simple the tool is to assemble, while many appreciate its relatively low cost compared to similar products. The Pittsburgh Dual-Direction Diesel Barrel Pump (SKU 40844) is currently available at Harbor Freight for $49.99.