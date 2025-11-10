5 Pittsburgh Tools You Should Steer Clear Of (According To Owners)

Discount tool warehouse Harbor Freight is known for its affordable tools that cover a wide array of categories, from woodworking to automotive to basic construction and even welding. These tools are often sold for far less than comparable products sold at big-box stores like Lowes or Home Depot, and in some cases even outperform those pricey alternatives. The Hercules and Icon lines, in particular, stand up to some of the harshest jobs.

However, while you'll find a variety of underrated tools that users swear by, you'll also come across several items that you should think twice about buying from Harbor Freight. And among those items to avoid are Pittsburgh tools and products.

Pittsburgh tools fill a necessary space at Harbor Freight, representing the low end of both price and, sometimes, quality. Not all Pittsburgh products are of poor quality — SlashGear has written about several of the brand's tools worth buying — but there are more than a few that you should steer clear of, according to users. This list consists of some of the worst-reviewed tools from Pittsburgh, chosen using ratings on Harbor Freight's website along with my own experiences with several of these tools.