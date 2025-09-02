Can You Really Fix Car Dents With Cheap Cans Of Compressed Air? (And Should You?)

Car repairs can be a real headache. Many of us rely on our vehicles on a daily basis, shuttling our kids to school or making the trek to the office and back. A repair that isn't urgent is easy to put off, and it can be tempting to try an at-home fix on your own. A dented bumper may look unsightly, but is it worth losing your trusty steed for several days?

There's also the cost to consider. Repairing a dent could run you anywhere from $50 to a couple of thousand, based on the complexity of the repair and if a paint job is required. Depending on your insurance coverage and how the dent occurred, you could be on the hook for the majority of that repair. If you're frustrated about the potential cost, you may seek an alternative method to fixing a dent — a can of compressed air.

The process is fairly simple. All you need is that can of air and a hairdryer. You heat up the dent with the dryer for a few minutes, making the metal softer, then shake the can of air, hold it upside down, and spray it over the dent. This cools the metal and, in theory, the dent should disappear. Does it really work? Unfortunately, no. This is one DIY method of removing dents from your car that rarely works in the real world, though some people claim to have had success with minor dents.