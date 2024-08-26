Who Makes Harbor Freight's Dent Pullers Or Repair Kits & How Much Do They Cost?

The cheapest dent repair kit that Harbor Freight sells is built by Pittsburgh and costs $15.99. It includes a hot glue gun that you can use to attach the dent-pulling tools to your car without damaging the paint and a crossbar that allows you to apply even pressure to the dent for a seamless repair. The kit includes everything you need to repair small dents and dings, and Harbor Freight's customers have given it 4 out of 5 stars.

A slightly more expensive option is the Central Pneumatic Air Dent Puller. It costs $79.99 and is designed for dents up to around 4 to 5 inches in diameter. The tool works using an air compressor and powerful suction cups to remove small dents and dings, and it features 4.3 out of 5 stars based on more than 200 customer reviews.

The most expensive option is the Daytona 10 Ton Professional Hydraulic Body Repair Kit. It costs $359.99 normally, but Inside Track Club members may be able to claim discounts. The kit includes everything you need to tackle various auto body repair jobs, including the removal of dents and dings of varying sizes. It features a 10-ton ram cylinder to bend and shape metal with ease, a dual-action rapid pump, and an additional 4-ton ram cylinder for tight spaces. The set is well-rated by customers and features 4.7 out of 5 stars based on reviews.

Harbor Freight also sells other dent-removal tools with prices ranging between the options listed above. As always, you should check out your local Harbor Freight's inventory and compare prices with options from other retailers before making your decision.