Who Makes Harbor Freight's Dent Pullers Or Repair Kits & How Much Do They Cost?
There are few things more frustrating than walking out to the parking lot after a tedious grocery store trip or a long day at the office only to find a fresh ding on your car. Whether they're someone else's fault or our own, a large dent can really bring down a vehicle's appearance. Fortunately, there are ways to remove dents from your car's body. You can always visit a professional auto body shop, where the skilled technicians can perform their magic to make your vehicle look like new. However, you'll also probably pay a decent amount of money in labor fees. Instead, you can pick up a dent puller or a dent repair kit to fix small dents and dings up to around 5 to 10-inches in diameter.
If you're wondering where to buy dent pullers and repair kits, Harbor Freight is a great place to look. The store is well-known for its affordably priced tools for DIYers and tradespeople, and it carries everything from mechanic's tool sets to air compressors and lawn equipment. When it comes to dent pullers and dent repair kits, Harbor Freight offers various options. The store provides devices built by Pittsburgh, Chicago Electric, Daytona, Maddox, Central Pneumatic, and Pittsburgh Automotive. Each of those names are tool brands owned by Harbor Freight, and the products are made, for the most part, in China. Prices for these items vary from as cheap as $15.99 to upwards of $300 for more professional devices.
How much do Harbor Freight's dent pullers and dent repair kits cost?
The cheapest dent repair kit that Harbor Freight sells is built by Pittsburgh and costs $15.99. It includes a hot glue gun that you can use to attach the dent-pulling tools to your car without damaging the paint and a crossbar that allows you to apply even pressure to the dent for a seamless repair. The kit includes everything you need to repair small dents and dings, and Harbor Freight's customers have given it 4 out of 5 stars.
A slightly more expensive option is the Central Pneumatic Air Dent Puller. It costs $79.99 and is designed for dents up to around 4 to 5 inches in diameter. The tool works using an air compressor and powerful suction cups to remove small dents and dings, and it features 4.3 out of 5 stars based on more than 200 customer reviews.
The most expensive option is the Daytona 10 Ton Professional Hydraulic Body Repair Kit. It costs $359.99 normally, but Inside Track Club members may be able to claim discounts. The kit includes everything you need to tackle various auto body repair jobs, including the removal of dents and dings of varying sizes. It features a 10-ton ram cylinder to bend and shape metal with ease, a dual-action rapid pump, and an additional 4-ton ram cylinder for tight spaces. The set is well-rated by customers and features 4.7 out of 5 stars based on reviews.
Harbor Freight also sells other dent-removal tools with prices ranging between the options listed above. As always, you should check out your local Harbor Freight's inventory and compare prices with options from other retailers before making your decision.