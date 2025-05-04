How To Avoid Getting Ripped Off By A Car Mechanic

Having worked in the auto industry for the best part of a decade now, both in workshops and on the showroom floor, I've seen and heard it all too many times that the general public are not only worried they'll get ripped off by car mechanics, but a significant portion of them are all too ready to expect it when walking into a garage.

It's not an unwarranted fear, either, as there is no shortage of horror stories about spiralling bills and underhand tactics from unethical mechanics. However, there are a few things you can do in order to minimize the chance of being ripped off when taking your car to the workshop — a number of which we'll explore here.

One thing worth mentioning is that the majority of garages and mechanics are honest and professional, and this will usually be reflected by a glowing reputation, both in the local community and online. So, before taking your car somewhere new for a diagnosis or repair, check out their online reviews for a clear picture of how their previous customers feel about the service they received.

