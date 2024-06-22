This Panhard PL 17 Is One Of The UK's Rarest Cars On The Road

Few cars are harder to spot on British roads than the Panhard PL 17, of which only eight remain at the time of writing. Back in the day, Panhard made uniquely French vehicles that did not really appeal to British car buyers. In addition, the imposition of an import tax made these vehicles uncompetitive with home-market British cars. That's what makes them so rare, and one of the few examples of the PL 17 in the U.K. is a 1960 model that is owned by Jim Baumann, who had been searching for a right-hand drive version. In addition to the right-hand steering, Baumann's 1960 PL 17 represents the final year that the vehicle came with a classic car feature that is probably gone forever — front suicide doors that were hinged at the rear.

Baumann's British-market PL 17 required an extensive restoration to return it to its former glory. The process included the acquisition of a badly rusted PL 17 for use as a parts car. The original body structure and panels were repaired and repainted, original specification seats were found, and the pitted aluminum parts were even polished. This painstaking process has produced one of the nicest versions remaining of the PL 17 with RHD.

The PL 17 was one of the final models produced by Panhard, an automotive pioneer whose illustrious history dates back to 1887. All of Panhard's post-World War II vehicles were built on a two-cylinder-engined, front-wheel drive platform engineered by J. A. Gregoire.

[Featured image by Guillaume27 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]