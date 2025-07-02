6 Harbor Freight Pittsburgh Tools Worth Buying (And 4 To Avoid)

Automotive technicians, mechanics, and shade-tree DIYers all need tools to get any job done, whether it's a simple oil change or swapping out a transmission. And while some tools can be used for a number of different jobs in dozens of trades, others are unitaskers — those annoying items that take up valuable space in your toolbox (or kitchen drawer) but are necessary to get a certain job done. In some cases, these are expensive specialty tools that are needed for delicate tasks, but for this item you'll only need to spend about ten bucks.

Pittsburgh Panel Clip Pliers do what they say on the package. As kind of a reverse-action pliers, it's designed to fit around a plastic body clip or pin, slipping between plastic body panels and an automobile's frame and separating the two. This tool isn't for everyone, but if you're working with cars in any capacity it's a lifesaver. Using screwdrivers or other metal tools to pull apart panels can risk breaking clips, scratching metal, or damaging the soft plastic you're trying to work around, so it's worth investing in this tool if you need to do any work that requires the removal of body panels.

Replacing window regulators or lock actuators are a couple examples of jobs that will benefit from your investment in this affordable little tool. I purchased the Pittsburgh Panel Clip Pliers early in my career, and my first set remains the only one I've ever needed.