How To Properly Torque Your Lug Nuts (And How Tight They Should Be)

In order to support something as heavy and fast-moving as an automobile, car wheels — from the best to the worst brands — need to be sturdy and secure. An essential element to achieve this are the lug nuts, the strong metallic fasteners near the wheel's center that keep it fastened to the hub. It's easy to take your lug nuts and their vital function for granted until you have to interact with them. If you're fixing a flat tire at home or on the road, you'll need to remove and replace the lug nuts.

This may not seem all that tough a task, but failing to properly tighten your lug nuts is one of the most common mistakes made when changing tires. Having your lug nuts torqued too low or unevenly can result in the wheel falling off, while tightening them too much can damage the wheel, studs, or hub. Additionally, tightening your lug nuts without using the proper equipment or exercising safety procedures before, during, and after the wheels are swapped can be disastrous for you and your car.

The tools you have and how you use them will determine the strength and accuracy of the torque applied, and properly securing lug nuts is a task that requires careful attention and technique. You'll need a lug wrench or breaker bar to loosen the nuts and a torque wrench to tighten them. It's fine to use an impact wrench to remove the lug nuts, but fastening them with air or power tools can lead to uneven torque or damage to components. You'll also need a jack and jack stands to lift your car and a cloth or shop towels for cleanup.

