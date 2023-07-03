Major Car Wheel Brands Ranked Worst To Best

There are plenty of reasons for drivers to look into replacement wheels. Maybe a snowy drive to the grocery store resulted in a slide and a cracked rim. Perhaps the OEM wheels are just poorly designed, or don't look great on that custom paint job. Or it's possible someone just wants an extra set of wheels for their snow tires.

Whatever the reason, there are an overwhelming number of wheel manufacturers out there. Some specialize in racing wheels, or cheap knock-offs that will shatter at the first pothole. Others focus more on elegant design or colorful tuner options.

While no company goes into the business looking to be a manufacturer of cheap, borderline dangerous wheels, sometimes it works out that way. This list of the major car wheel brands will hopefully provide some guidance in the huge world of aftermarket wheels. If you're in the market for some tires for these wheels, SlashGear also has you covered with some tips for buying tires, as well as some of our favorite tire brands.