Understanding Your Torque Wrench: How Does It Work And How Do You Use The Tool?

A torque wrench (pronounced "tork") is one of the essential tools you need before starting an engine rebuild, and helps determine when the appropriate amount of force has been applied to a fastener like a bolt or nut. Measured in foot-pounds (ft-lbs) or Newton-meters (Nm), torque is defined as the rotational force acting on an object. Torque and horsepower are different ways to quantify the output of engines, but the torque applied to fasteners is far weaker than what is measured at an engine's output shaft or the wheels of a car.

To visualize torque measurements, imagine you have a socket attached to a foot-long breaker bar or ratchet handle and it's securely on a lug nut with the bar extending parallel to the ground. Hang a one-pound weight off the very end, and you have one foot-pound of torque on the lug. Manufacturers supply correct torque specifications in owner and service manuals for all the important fasteners on your vehicle, detailing the proper force to be used when tensioning each one. Note that torque and tension are not the same thing: torque is the rotational force applied to the bolt head or nut, while tension is the resulting force on the fastener that keeps it in place.

Using a torque wrench can be simple, but as with most tools, it helps to understand how the tool works and why it's necessary to the task. In construction and automotive work, proper torque is particularly important. Tightened too much, a bolt can strip a thread or crack a casting. Too loose, and fasteners will work themselves free with vibration. Most dangerously, fast-moving components can disengage violently — put more simply, the wheels can fall off.

