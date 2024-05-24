10 Tools & Supplies You'll Need Before Starting An Engine Rebuild

Whether to rejuvenate a broken down car or to upgrade and increase the power output, rebuilding an engine is a major job. It takes a great deal of mechanical skill and knowledge to undertake such a procedure, and preparedness is paramount to a successful outcome. Keep in mind that all the work being done is not just to get an engine running again, but to get it running for upwards of 200,000 miles, although racing engine builds are an exception to that rule.

While you need to attain a wealth of information about the process of tear down and rebuild as well as sourcing parts and determining what can be reused and what might need to be resurfaced by a machine shop, you will need a wide range of tools, including many specific for the job. By the time most people are ready to jump into an engine rebuild, at least some of the specialty tools will likely be in their toolbox already. However, some tools are used only during a rebuild while others are large and expensive, meaning rental tools is a good option. I rebuilt my first engine as a project for an auto repair class in tech school. Fortunately for me, the school provided all the tools needed. However, if you plan to revive your car's power, I recommend locating these tools before starting the job.