Who Makes Harbor Freight's Engine Stands & How Much Do They Cost?

Everyone knows Harbor Freight as the place to go if you want cheap tools that still have great reviews. The automotive department at Harbor Freight has tools every home mechanic will want, and it even keeps a nice stock of lesser-used tools like engine lifts.

Unlike other vendors, Harbor Freight seems to keep things in-house regarding their engine stands on sale. You won't find a wide selection of name brands, as the big players here are Daytona and Pittsburgh. Both are tool brands you might not realize are owned by Harbor Freight. Pittsburgh is the store brand, making a variety of products like hand tools, utilities, and, of course, engine stands. Daytona strictly makes automotive tools, which makes the brand's name all the more suitable.

All of Harbor Freight's engine stands are solid picks. They each have over a four-star rating with hundreds of customer reviews. Surprisingly, Pittsburgh dominates the inventory, with three engine stands and lower prices. While Daytona is the most expensive option, it offers a gear-driven engine stand that will undoubtedly come in handy for your next rebuild project.