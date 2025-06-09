10 Common Brake Myths You Should Stop Believing

You probably don't think much about your brakes ... until they start sounding like a haunted dishwasher. Squeak! Grind! Thunk! Suddenly, you're deep in a Google rabbit hole, or worse, listening to your uncle's "Trust me, I've driven since the Stone Age" advice. Bad idea.

Advertisement

Most of what people "know" about brakes is total nonsense. Some of it is leftover wisdom from when cars had cassette players. Some of it is just a game of mechanics' telephone, whispered from driver to driver until it makes zero sense. And some? Well, let's just say if brakes worked that way, your car would stop by magic.

But bad brake myths aren't just silly. They're potentially dangerous. Follow them, and you might waste money, chew up your rotors, or turn your morning commute into an unplanned adrenaline sport. So, let's fix that. No jargon. No scare tactics. Just 10 brake myths busted wide open, so you can keep your car (and your sanity) rolling smooth. Ready to slam the brakes on bad advice? Let's go.

Advertisement