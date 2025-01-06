Brake Pad Materials Breakdown: Differences, Benefits, And The Best Choices

Is it time to get your brake pads changed? Before you choose just any set of brake pads, it'd be best to get familiar with all the different brake types available. You could save some money or improve your performance with a simple change. There are four types of brake pads available on the market: Organic, ceramic, metallic, and semi-metallic. Sometimes, manufacturers will call some of these pad types something else, such as non-asbestos organic or NAO brake pads.

Naming schemes aside, when you're looking at brake pads, you're looking at pads made of one of the material types listed above. Take a look at the list of materials on a manufacturer's page for the brake pads you're looking at, and you can quickly determine which type of brake pad you're looking at. Generally, fully metallic brakes are not common in the consumer market, so you'll be looking at brake pads made of organic materials, a combination of metals and other materials, or are made from ceramic.

They all have specific advantages and disadvantages in areas like durability, noise, cost, and the amount of dust they create. No brake pad material will be perfect for everyone, but with the proper knowledge, you'll be able to identify the type that's best for your needs.

