Which Type Of Brake Pad Produces The Least Dust?

Brake pad dust is a natural part of owning and driving a car. As you use your brakes, the pads will grind with the wheel rotors, and the friction wears down the pad and create dust. But just because brake dust is expected doesn't mean it's welcome. If it piles up too much, it can be difficult to clean and ultimately damage your rims.

If the dust is proving too excessive, there may be a problem with your brake system, but in general, a certain amount of brake dust is expected. However, the amount of dust produced in most situations will depend a lot on the type of brake pad you have. Ideally, you'll want brake pads that don't produce a lot of dust, so you don't need to be constantly cleaning your wheels. So, what should you get for your next set of brake pads?

But before we get into which brake pads create the least dust, you should know what the material options are in the first place.