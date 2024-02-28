4 Reasons Your Car's Brakes Are Squealing And How To Stop It

If you're unfamiliar with cars, you might think squealing brakes are a normal part of your aging vehicle. Maybe with some WD-40, or if you left the car alone for a day or two, the noisy, annoying brake sound might stop. While some variable circumstances like humidity and weather may cause squealing, most of the reasons why they're so noisy are factors you must address if you want the sound to stop.

As for those who just changed their brakes and still notice it squealing, the tips here don't apply to you. Your brakes need to settle in because they are still new. Keep driving with them, and don't worry. When the brand-new layer wears off, the sound should stop. However, if the sound happens with aged brakes, you might want to consult the tips below.

Continuous brake squealing could signal that your brake pads are worn out or that there's debris caught between the pad and the rotor. Inspecting these components is crucial, as ignoring the issue can lead to more severe damage, not just to the brakes but to the vehicle's overall safety. Regular maintenance checks can prevent these issues from escalating, ensuring your car remains safe and sound on the road.