What Is Engine Braking And Why Is It Prohibited In Some Areas?

Many drivers consciously use engine braking to save their brakes. By allowing the engine to take on some of the work of slowing down the car, they use the brakes less frequently and less forcefully. With less wear and tear on the brake pads and rotor, these parts last longer. Engine braking can also help reduce the possibility of a brake fade, a condition where the brakes become less responsive. Additionally, during engine braking, fuel-injected engines cut off the fuel supply, meaning that the engine isn't consuming fuel while it's helping to slow down the vehicle.

However, while engine braking can help you reduce brake wear and save some gas, there are some downsides. If you use this technique suddenly or aggressively, especially if you downshift too quickly, you can increase wear and tear on the clutch and gearbox. It may also take a toll on your car's drivetrain.

When you use engine braking, you're essentially redirecting the heat that the braking system would normally absorb into the engine. So, think about whether protecting your brakes, which are relatively inexpensive to replace, is worth placing additional stress on your engine, which can cost thousands of dollars to repair.

Another thing you should consider is safety, particularly when driving in traffic. When you use the actual braking system to slow down or stop, your brake lights come on, signaling to drivers behind you that you're decelerating.

However, when you rely on engine braking alone, your brake lights don't come on, which could catch other drivers off guard. Without that visual cue, your slowing down might come as a surprise, increasing the risk of a rear-end collision. So, you have to be mindful of when and how you use engine braking, especially in traffic or when driving close to other vehicles.